ICSE, ISC Board Exam 2021 In May-June; 10 Things Students Must Know

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will conduct the Class 10 (ICSE) and Class 12 (ISC) board exams in May and June, 2021. While Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) or Class 10 final exams are scheduled from May 5 to June 7, Indian School Certificate (ISC) or Class 12 final exams will be held from May 5 to June 16. However, for ISC students who will appear for Computer Science, Home Science and Indian Music Carnatic exams will sit for practical exams on April 8 and 9.

The ICSE, ISC date sheets are available on the official website, cisce.org. Apart from time tables, there are instructions for candidates which must be followed on the exam days. Here are 10 things students should know about ICSE, ISC board exam 2021:

Take your seat at least five minutes before the time fixed for the start of the examination. Carefully read all general directions given at the head of a paper, which include the number of questions that should be answered. Answer only that number of questions as mentioned in the question paper.

Inform the examiner if you are handed the wrong question paper. “If an examination paper for which you are not entered is handed to you, or if the questions indicate that a map or any other stationery should also have been given to you, bring it to the attention of the supervising examiner at once,” the council said.

On the top sheet of the answer booklet, put your signature in the space provided. Clearly write your unique identification number, index number and subject in the space provided. This information should also be written on the front sheet of each continuation booklet used. If you are using loose maps, graph papers, etc. write this information on those sheets also.

All entries on the answer booklet are to be made with black or blue ballpoint pen only. “You may use a fountain pen or ballpoint pen for writing your answers, but pencils may be used only for diagrams. Bring mathematical and drawing instruments and colour pencils for subjects for which they will be needed,” CISCE said.

Candidates have been asked to write on both sides of the answer booklet and leave a margin at both the right-hand and the left-hand edges. Begin the answer to each separate part of a question on a separate line. Write the question number in the left-hand margin at the beginning of each answer. Leave a blank space after the answer to each question.

Use of any electronic devices, hand, desk or other types of calculating machines are not permitted during exams.

Fifteen minutes additional time will be given for reading the questions. Do not waste time writing down information that is not asked for as no marks will be given for it. When the time allotted for writing the examination is over, arrange your answer scripts sequentially. See that they have your index number, UID and subject written on them.

“A candidate who arrives late will be required to give a satisfactory explanation and reason to the supervising examiner. Except in exceptional circumstances, a paper will not be given to any candidate who is more than half an hour late...candidates are not allowed to leave the examination room before the conclusion of the paper,” the board said.

Candidates must follow safety guidelines related to COVID-19. They must wear face masks. Wearing hand gloves is optional. “Candidates must reach the examination centre well ahead of time to ensure staggered movement and smooth entry into the school, to avoid overcrowding.Candidates must ensure that they maintain social distancing in their movement within the school campus and maintain a distance of at least 6 feet from each other,” the council said.