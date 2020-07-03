CISCE has released ICSE and ISC assessment scheme for cancelled papers

Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) has released the assessment scheme for evaluating the remaining subjects of class 10 and class 12. The Council had cancelled the remaining ICSE and ISC exams which were scheduled from July 1 to July 14. The Council on June 26 had informed Supreme Court, which was hearing a plea seeking cancellation of board exams, that it would upload the assessment scheme for cancelled papers within a week on its official website.

The Council will consider the following factors while computing a student's marks in the cancelled papers:

Average of a student's best three papers marks in board examination Subject internal assessment (for class 10)/ Subject project and practical work Percentage subject internal assessment (for ICSE)/ Percentage subject Project and Practical Work (ISC)

CISCE says that the internal assessment component measures a student's proficiency of the student and the average marks in best three subject are a measure of their general academic ability.

The Council did a detailed analysis of the data from the past board examinations from 2015 to 2019 as well as the year 2002 board exams. The factors and weightage to each factor was chosen so as to 'ensure fairness to all the candidates' who appeared in the board examinations this year.

For ISC, the same formula will be used to calculate marks for the subjects Geography, Sociology, Psychology, Biology and Home Science. The formula is slightly different for Elective English, and Art Paper.

To better understand the formula, students can refer to the assessment scheme released by CISCE.

As told by the Council, it shall announce ICSE and ISC result by July 15. The Council will notify result date through its official website.







