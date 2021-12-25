ICSE, ISC Term 1 Result 2022: Release Date And Time Updates

Image credit: shutterstock.com Check ICSE, ISC term 1 result release date and time

ICSE, ISC Term 1 Result Dates 2022: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is expected to release the result of Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE), class 10 exam, Indian School Certificate (ISC) class 12 term 1 exams in January. CISCE is yet to announce any result date, but as both the ICSE, ISC term-1 exams were concluded, the candidates can expect their results by next month.

Meanwhile, the final result will be announced after combining the marks of both semester 1 and 2 exams. The students will get their semester 1 marksheet in January. "The candidates who appear for the examination will be issued a computer-generated mark sheet. This Mark Sheet will only indicate the marks obtained by the candidates in each subject or paper taken by them for the semester 1 examination," CISCE in its notification mentioned.

“The overall result i.e. – Pass Certificate Awarded or Pass Certificate Not Awarded/ Eligible for Compartment Examination will only be declared after completion of the Semester 2 Examination,” it added.

Once announced, the students can check their results on the official websites- cisce.org, results.cisce.org. Schools can access their students’ results on the Careers portal of the council using principal’s ID and password. The ICSE term 1 exam was concluded on December 16, and ISC exam on December 20.

ICSE, ISC Term 1 Result 2022: Steps To Check

Visit the official websites- cisce.org, results.cisce.org Click on ICSE/ ISC results 2022 link Select class, enter unique ID, index number, and the auto-generated code Submit to view results Download, take a print out for further reference.

The results will also be available through SMS, the council said. To get ICSE result 2022 on SMS, type ICSE <space> seven-digit unique ID and to get ISC result 2022 on SMS type ISC <space> seven-digit unique ID and send the message to 09248082883. For details on ICSE, ISC results, please visit the websites- cisce.org, results.cisce.org.