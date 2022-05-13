ICSE, ICS Semester 2 Chemistry Exams Today, Check Unfair Means, Guidelines

Image credit: Shutterstock ICSE, ICS semester 2 Chemistry exams will be held today

ICSE, ISC Chemistry Exam 2022: The Council For The Indian School Certificate Examinations, commonly known as CISCE, will conduct the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) Chemistry- Science Paper 2 exam and the Indian School Certificate (ISC) Chemistry- Paper 1 (Theory) exam today, May 13, 2022. While ICSE (Class 10) Chemistry- Science Paper 2 will start at 11 am, ISC (Class 12) Chemistry- Paper 1 will commence at 2 pm.

Recommended: Free Download ICSE 10th Previous Year Sample Papers. Click Here

Don't Miss: CBSE Toppers' Preparation Tips to Score 99+ in Boards. Check Here

Recommended: Know About ICSE Reduced Syllabus 2022 for Class 10th. Click Here

The CISCE has Begun ICSE and ISC semester 2 exams on April 25 and 26, 2022 respectively. Every candidate appearing for the ICSE and ISC semester 2 exams today must be well aware of the exam guidelines shared by the board.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

“If the Awarding Committee is satisfied that a candidate has made arrangements to obtain unfair help in connection with the question papers from any person connected with the examination centre or any agency within or outside the examination centre, the candidate is liable to have his/her results in the examination as a whole cancelled” the CISCE in a notice said.

Unfair means In ICSE Exams 2022:

Bringing in answer sheets.

Taking out or attempting to take out answer sheets.

Substituting answer scripts or getting answer scripts replaced during or after the examination with or without the help of any person connected with the examination centre, or any agency within or outside the examination centre, shall be reported to the Chief Executive and Secretary of the CISCE and their results in the examination as a whole will be cancelled.

ICSE, ISC Semester 2 Exams 2022: Guidelines

All the students will be required to be seated in the examination hall at least five minutes before the examination time fixed to start the process in a particular subject.

If an examination paper for which the candidate is not entered and handed to him/her, or if the questions indicate that a map or any other stationery should also have been given to the candidate, the issue should be brought to the supervising examiner at once.

Students are instructed to attend carefully to any general directions that may be given at the head of a paper -- directions regarding the number of questions that should be attempted, etc.