ICSE Exams 2021: Class 10 Date Sheet Released; Exams From May 5
ICSE Class 10 Exam Dates 2021: The Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) exams, or Class 10 exams will begin from May 5 and will continue till June 7, 2021.
The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has released the Class 10 exam schedule. The Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) exams, or Class 10 exams will begin from May 5, 2021. The ICSE Class 10 board exams will be held in designated centres in pen-and-paper mode. The Class 10 ICSE examinations will continue till June 7, 2021.
As per the CISCE Class 10 exam dates, most papers of the ICSE exams will start from 9 am and a few others from 11 am. While papers including English, Environmental Science, Economics, Physics, Chemistry and Biology will be held for two hours’ duration, Hindi and Art papers will be held for a duration of three hours. The ICSE Class 10 exams will start with the English Language – English Paper 1 on May 5 from 11 am.
CISCE will also provide an additional time of 15 minutes for the students to read the question paper. “The question paper may be distributed to candidates at 10:45 a.m. to enable them to start writing at 11:00 a.m,” read an official statement.
CISCE Class 10 Datesheet
Day and
Date
Time
Subject
Duration
Wednesday May 5
11 am
English Language – English Paper 1
2 hrs.
Thursday
May 6
11 am
Environmental Science (Group II Elective)
2 hrs.
Saturday
May 8
9 am
Art Paper 1 (Still Life)
3 hrs.
Monday
May 10
11 am
Literature in English – English Paper 2
2 hrs.
Wednesday May 12
11 am
History & Civics - H.C.G. Paper 1
2 hrs.
Thursday
May 13
11 am
Economics (Group II Elective)
2 hrs.
Saturday
May 15
9 am
Art Paper 2 (Nature Drawing/ Painting)
3 hrs.
Tuesday
May 18
11 am
Mathematics
2½ hrs.
Thursday
May 20
11.00 a.m.
Geography - H.C.G. Paper 2
2 hrs.
Saturday
May 22
9 am
Art Paper 3 (Original Composition)
3 hrs.
Monday
May 24
11 am
Commercial Studies (Group II Elective)
French (Group II Elective)
2 hrs.
Tuesday May 25
11 am
Second Languages:
Ao-Naga, Assamese, Bengali, Dzongkha, Garo, Gujarati, Kannada, Khasi, Lepcha, Mizo, Malayalam, Manipuri, Marathi, Nepali, Odia, Punjabi, Sanskrit, Tamil, Tangkhul, Telugu, Urdu
Modern Foreign Languages:
Arabic, Chinese, French, German, Modern Armenian, Portuguese, Spanish, Thai, Tibetan
3 hrs.
Friday
May 28
11 am
Physics – SCIENCE Paper 1
2 hrs.
Saturday
May 29
9 am
Art Paper 4 (Applied Art)
3 hrs.
Monday
May 31
11 am
Chemistry - SCIENCE Paper 2
2 hrs.
Wednesday June 2
11 am
Biology - SCIENCE Paper 3
2 hrs.
Friday June 4
11 am
Hindi
3 hrs.
Monday
June 7
11 am
(Group III-Elective)
Carnatic Music, Commercial Applications, Computer Applications, Cookery, Drama, Economic Applications, Environmental Applications, Fashion Designing, French, German, Hindustani Music, Home Science, Hospitality Management, Indian Dance, Mass Media & Communication, Physical Education, Western Music, Yoga
Technical Drawing Applications
2 hrs.
3 hrs.