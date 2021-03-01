ICSE Exams 2021: Class 10 Date Sheet Released; Exams From May 5

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has released the Class 10 exam schedule. The Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) exams, or Class 10 exams will begin from May 5, 2021. The ICSE Class 10 board exams will be held in designated centres in pen-and-paper mode. The Class 10 ICSE examinations will continue till June 7, 2021.

As per the CISCE Class 10 exam dates, most papers of the ICSE exams will start from 9 am and a few others from 11 am. While papers including English, Environmental Science, Economics, Physics, Chemistry and Biology will be held for two hours’ duration, Hindi and Art papers will be held for a duration of three hours. The ICSE Class 10 exams will start with the English Language – English Paper 1 on May 5 from 11 am.

CISCE will also provide an additional time of 15 minutes for the students to read the question paper. “The question paper may be distributed to candidates at 10:45 a.m. to enable them to start writing at 11:00 a.m,” read an official statement.

CISCE Class 10 Datesheet





Day and Date Time Subject Duration Wednesday May 5 11 am English Language – English Paper 1 2 hrs. Thursday May 6 11 am Environmental Science (Group II Elective) 2 hrs. Saturday May 8 9 am Art Paper 1 (Still Life) 3 hrs. Monday May 10 11 am Literature in English – English Paper 2 2 hrs. Wednesday May 12 11 am History & Civics - H.C.G. Paper 1 2 hrs. Thursday May 13 11 am Economics (Group II Elective) 2 hrs. Saturday May 15 9 am Art Paper 2 (Nature Drawing/ Painting) 3 hrs. Tuesday May 18 11 am Mathematics 2½ hrs. Thursday May 20 11.00 a.m. Geography - H.C.G. Paper 2 2 hrs. Saturday May 22 9 am Art Paper 3 (Original Composition) 3 hrs. Monday May 24 11 am Commercial Studies (Group II Elective) French (Group II Elective) 2 hrs. Tuesday May 25 11 am Second Languages: Ao-Naga, Assamese, Bengali, Dzongkha, Garo, Gujarati, Kannada, Khasi, Lepcha, Mizo, Malayalam, Manipuri, Marathi, Nepali, Odia, Punjabi, Sanskrit, Tamil, Tangkhul, Telugu, Urdu Modern Foreign Languages: Arabic, Chinese, French, German, Modern Armenian, Portuguese, Spanish, Thai, Tibetan 3 hrs. Friday May 28 11 am Physics – SCIENCE Paper 1 2 hrs. Saturday May 29 9 am Art Paper 4 (Applied Art) 3 hrs. Monday May 31 11 am Chemistry - SCIENCE Paper 2 2 hrs. Wednesday June 2 11 am Biology - SCIENCE Paper 3 2 hrs. Friday June 4 11 am Hindi 3 hrs. Monday June 7 11 am (Group III-Elective) Carnatic Music, Commercial Applications, Computer Applications, Cookery, Drama, Economic Applications, Environmental Applications, Fashion Designing, French, German, Hindustani Music, Home Science, Hospitality Management, Indian Dance, Mass Media & Communication, Physical Education, Western Music, Yoga Technical Drawing Applications 2 hrs. 3 hrs.



