  • Home
  • Education
  • ICSE Exams 2021: Class 10 Date Sheet Released; Exams From May 5

ICSE Exams 2021: Class 10 Date Sheet Released; Exams From May 5

ICSE Class 10 Exam Dates 2021: The Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) exams, or Class 10 exams will begin from May 5 and will continue till June 7, 2021.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Mar 1, 2021 7:39 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

CISCE Writes To CMs Seeking Permission To Reopen Schools From January 4
CISCE Result 2020: ICSE, ISC Compartment Results Out; Details Here
CISCE Compartment Exam 2020: ICSE And ISC Compartment Exams From Tomorrow
ICSE, ISC Compartment Exam 2020 Dates Announced, Exam Guidelines Here
ICSE, ISC Result 2020 Announced, How To Apply For Recheck
ICSE, ISC Result 2020: Delhi NCR Records Pass Percentage Of 99.68% In Class 10 And 97.82% In Class 12
ICSE Exams 2021: Class 10 Date Sheet Released; Exams From May 5
ICSE Exams 2021: Class 10 Date Sheet Released; Exams From May 5
New Delhi:

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has released the Class 10 exam schedule. The Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) exams, or Class 10 exams will begin from May 5, 2021. The ICSE Class 10 board exams will be held in designated centres in pen-and-paper mode. The Class 10 ICSE examinations will continue till June 7, 2021.

As per the CISCE Class 10 exam dates, most papers of the ICSE exams will start from 9 am and a few others from 11 am. While papers including English, Environmental Science, Economics, Physics, Chemistry and Biology will be held for two hours’ duration, Hindi and Art papers will be held for a duration of three hours. The ICSE Class 10 exams will start with the English Language – English Paper 1 on May 5 from 11 am.

Also Read || CISCE Releases Board Exam Date Sheets For Classes 10, 12

CISCE will also provide an additional time of 15 minutes for the students to read the question paper. “The question paper may be distributed to candidates at 10:45 a.m. to enable them to start writing at 11:00 a.m,” read an official statement.

CISCE Class 10 Datesheet


Day and

Date

Time

Subject

Duration

Wednesday May 5

11 am

English Language – English Paper 1

2 hrs.

Thursday

May 6

11 am

Environmental Science (Group II Elective)

2 hrs.

Saturday

May 8

9 am

Art Paper 1 (Still Life)

3 hrs.

Monday

May 10

11 am

Literature in English – English Paper 2

2 hrs.

Wednesday May 12

11 am

History & Civics - H.C.G. Paper 1

2 hrs.

Thursday

May 13

11 am

Economics (Group II Elective)

2 hrs.

Saturday

May 15

9 am

Art Paper 2 (Nature Drawing/ Painting)

3 hrs.

Tuesday

May 18

11 am

Mathematics

2½ hrs.

Thursday

May 20

11.00 a.m.

Geography - H.C.G. Paper 2

2 hrs.

Saturday

May 22

9 am

Art Paper 3 (Original Composition)

3 hrs.

Monday

May 24

11 am

Commercial Studies (Group II Elective)

French (Group II Elective)

2 hrs.

Tuesday May 25

11 am

Second Languages:

Ao-Naga, Assamese, Bengali, Dzongkha, Garo, Gujarati, Kannada, Khasi, Lepcha, Mizo, Malayalam, Manipuri, Marathi, Nepali, Odia, Punjabi, Sanskrit, Tamil, Tangkhul, Telugu, Urdu

Modern Foreign Languages:

Arabic, Chinese, French, German, Modern Armenian, Portuguese, Spanish, Thai, Tibetan

3 hrs.

Friday

May 28

11 am

Physics – SCIENCE Paper 1

2 hrs.

Saturday

May 29

9 am

Art Paper 4 (Applied Art)

3 hrs.

Monday

May 31

11 am

Chemistry - SCIENCE Paper 2

2 hrs.

Wednesday June 2

11 am

Biology - SCIENCE Paper 3

2 hrs.

Friday June 4

11 am

Hindi

3 hrs.

Monday

June 7

11 am

(Group III-Elective)

Carnatic Music, Commercial Applications, Computer Applications, Cookery, Drama, Economic Applications, Environmental Applications, Fashion Designing, French, German, Hindustani Music, Home Science, Hospitality Management, Indian Dance, Mass Media & Communication, Physical Education, Western Music, Yoga

Technical Drawing Applications

2 hrs.

3 hrs.


Click here for more Education News
ICSE Exams CISCE Board Exam
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CISCE Releases Board Exam Date Sheets For Classes 10, 12
CISCE Releases Board Exam Date Sheets For Classes 10, 12
Education Minister Asks Officials To Draw Up Plan To Increase Gross Enrollment Ratio In Higher Education
Education Minister Asks Officials To Draw Up Plan To Increase Gross Enrollment Ratio In Higher Education
BIS Certificate Course For Quality Control Personnel To Start From April 5; Registrations Soon
BIS Certificate Course For Quality Control Personnel To Start From April 5; Registrations Soon
GATE 2021: IIT Bombay To Open Answer Key Challenge Window Tomorrow
GATE 2021: IIT Bombay To Open Answer Key Challenge Window Tomorrow
Warming Will Increase Frequency Of Flash Droughts In India: IIT Gandhinagar Study
Warming Will Increase Frequency Of Flash Droughts In India: IIT Gandhinagar Study
.......................... Advertisement ..........................