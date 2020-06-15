ICSE Exam 2020: For Remaining Papers, Students May Be Given Chance To Opt Out

ICSE exam is scheduled to be held from July 2 to July 12.

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has decided to allow students to opt out of the ICSE (Class 10) board exam, for the remaining papers, which is scheduled to be held from July 2 to July 12. However, this is pending before the Bombay High Court. The hearing on this matter will be held on June 17.

A petition was filed in the Bombay High Court seeking directions to the authorities to cancel the ICSE exam. In response to this, the CISCE has submitted its decision to the Bombay High Court in which it says it will allow students to choose not to appear for the exams. For such students, marks will be given on the basis of the performance in internal assessment or pre board exam.

If the decision of the CISCE is approved by the Bombay High Court students and parents will be asked to communicate their choice of option on or before June 22. They have to write to the Principal of their schools regarding their choice of option.

It has said that it will communicate its affiliated schools to take the options from the students and intimate the Council so that it can make necessary arrangement for conducting the exam.

Students can change the choice of exam status any time prior to the conducting of the exam, provided the intimation of change in option is given by school to the CISCE prior to the conduct of the exam, it has said.

The CISCE has also said that “for the avoidance of doubt, for those subjects where examinations have already been conducted, results in those subjects will be declared based on the student’s performance in such examinations."

Close to 2.8 lakh students are expected to sit for the ICSE exam in July.

Meanwhile, a plea has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking quashing of a notification of the CBSE for conducting the remaining examinations of Class 12 from July 1 to July 15.