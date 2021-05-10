Image credit: Shutterstock ICSE Class 10 evaluation criteria is expected to be announced soon

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has cancelled the Class 10 ICSE exams in response to the rising COVID-19 cases in the country. CISCE has asked schools to submit the average marks that ICSE students had obtained in Class 9 and Class 10 internal examinations in each subject so that the assessment criterion for preparing the results of the Class 10 students be formulated. The council is expected to announce the final evaluation criteria for the students of Class 10 soon.

CISCE will declare the Class 10 results on the basis of a “fair and unbiased criterion”. The criterion on which basis the results will be declared for the ICSE (Class 10) students will be announced by the Council, a CISCE statement said.

The evaluation criteria is expected to be formulated on the basis of the internal marks. “We have asked them [schools] to give us two types of marks - average marks of Class 9 and the average marks of Class 10. These children were in Class 9 last year, so their average marks then and this year for all the exams, unit tests - whatever they’ve had - throughout the year,” Gerry Arathoon, Secretary and Chief Executive of the CISCE, told Careers360 earlier.

“After we receive it, then we’ll do an analysis and then I can announce to the public what exactly we are going to do. Let us first see what data the schools give,” CISCE official added.

CISCE on April 20 announced the cancellation of ICSE board exams due to the “worsening situation” of the coronavirus pandemic. “The safety and wellbeing of our students and teaching faculty is our topmost priority and of paramount interest,” the board had said in its circular. The ICSE final exams were scheduled for May 4 to June 7.

CBSE as well has postponed the Class 12 exams and has cancelled the exams for the students of Class 10. CBSE has, meanwhile, also announced the assessment criteria for the cancelled Class 10 board exams.

As part of the CBSE Class 10 assessment criteria, the students will be evaluated on the basis of marks obtained in the tests and exams held during the academic year at the school level. The students will be assessed out of a maximum of 100 marks for each subject. While 20 marks have to be submitted by the schools as internal assessment, the remaining 80 marks will be based on scores in periodic tests, half-yearly or mid-term exams and pre-board examinations.

However, the board also said: “In case schools have conducted more than one test/exam within each category [periodis test, half-yearly or mid-term], the result committee [formed for the purpose] may fix the weightage to be given to each test/exam within the category subject to the overall maximum marks for that category.”