ICSE Date Sheet 2022 Revised; Few Papers Including Mathematics Rescheduled

ICSE, ISC Semester 2 Exams 2022: The The Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) Class 10 and Indian School Certificate (ISC) Class 12 semester 2 exam dates have been revised. The class 10 Maths and Geography which was earlier scheduled to be held on May 3 and 5, will now be conducted on May 2 and 4. The other exams which are rescheduled are- Physics, Social Languages, Modern Foreign Languages, Biology, Group-III Elective, Group II Elective.

Download free: ISC Class 12th questions papers and preparation material for next semester, Click here! Download free: ICSE Class 10th questions papers, syllabus, and preparation resources for next semester, Click here

Meanwhile, the ISC, class 12 exam remains unchanged which will be commenced from Monday, April 25 with English. CISCE earlier announced the dates of ICSE, ISC semester 2 exams on March 3. The entire schedule is available on the official website- cisce.org.

ICSE Semester 2 Exams 2022: Check 10th Revised Timetable

Monday, April 25- English Language (Paper 1)

Tuesday, April 26- English Literature (Paper 2)

Thursday, April 28- History & Civics (Paper 1), History & Civics Paper 1 (Thailand)

Friday, April 29- Environmental Science (Group II Elective)

Monday, May 2- Mathematics

Wednesday, May 4- Geography - H.C.G. Paper 2, Geography - H.C.G. Paper 2 (Thailand)

Friday, May 6- Hindi

Monday, May 9- Physics (Science Paper 1)

Wednesday, May 11- Second Languages- Ao-Naga, Assamese, Bengali, Dzongkha, Garo, Gujarati, Kannada, Khasi, Lepcha, Mizo, Malayalam, Marathi, Nepali, Odia, Punjabi, Sanskrit, Tamil, Tangkhul, Telugu, Urdu

Modern Foreign Languages- Arabic, Chinese, French, German, Modern Armenian, Portuguese, Spanish, Thai, Tibetan

Friday, May 13- Chemistry - Science Paper 2

Tuesday, May 17- Biology - Science Paper 3

Thursday, May 19- Group III Elective

Carnatic Music, Commercial Applications, Computer, Applications, Cookery, Drama, Economic Applications, Environmental Applications, Fashion Designing, French, German, Hindustani Music, Home Science, Hospitality, Management, Indian Dance, Mass Media & Communications, Physical Education, Spanish, Western Music, Yoga, Technical Drawing Applications

Friday, May 20- Economics (Group II Elective), Sanskrit / French (Group II Elective)

Monday, May 23- Commercial Studies (Group II Elective).

The ICSE Class 10 exams and ISC Class 12 exams will be held for one hour and 30 minutes duration. The Class 10 exams will however be held from 10 am, and Class 12 from 2 pm. While releasing the Class 10 and Class 12 semester 2 time tables, CISCE has also said that in addition to the time indicated on the time table, an additional 10 minutes will be provided to read the question paper. “The time tables have been prepared keeping in mind the dates of various competitive examinations,” CISCE added.

CISCE which is holding a two-term exam for this academic session has already declared the ICSE Class 10 and ISC Class 12 results for Semester 1 exams on February 7. The council, however, did not issue any hard copies of the semester 1 Class 10, 12 examinations results. The overall result – Pass Certificate Awarded or Pass Certificate Not Awarded/ Eligible for Compartment Examination will only be declared after completion of the Semester 2 Examination.