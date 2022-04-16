ICSE 10th, ISC 12th Semester 2 Admit Card To Be Released Soon At Cisce.org

ICSE, ISC admit cards soon at cisce.org

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will release the ICSE, or Class 10th, and ISC, or Class 12th, admit cards soon for the 2022 semester 2 exams. When asked about the ICSE, ISC semester 2 admit card release date, a CISCE official on Friday, April 15, told Careers360: "The Class 10, 12 admit card 2022 is likely to be released by April 17, else it will be available to download next week." The CISCE Class 10 and Class 12 admit cards for the 2022 semester 2 board exams will be made available on the official website-- cisce.org.

The ICSE Class 10 and ISC Class 12 semester 2 exams will be held from April 25 and April 26 respectively. Both the ICSE, ISC semester 2 exams will begin with the English paper on day one. The Class 10 and Class 12 exams will be held for one hour and 30 minutes duration. While the Class 10 exams will be held from 10 am, the Class 12 semester 2 exams will be conducted from 2 pm.

ICSE, ISC Semester 2 Admit Card 2022: How To Download