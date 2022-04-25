ICSE 10th Exam 2022 Live Updates: Semester 2 English Paper Today; Important Exam Day Guidelines To Follow
CISCE ICSE 10th Exam 2022 Live: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) ICSE, Class 10 semester 2 examinations will be held on Monday, April 25. The semester 2 exam will be held from 11 AM to 12:30 PM. The students will appear in their English language (Paper 1) on the first day.
The ICSE Class 10 exam will be held following the COVID-19 guidelines. The students need to produce the vaccination certificate at the exam centre, including face masks and hand sanitisers. They need to carry the admit card and to reach the exam centre 30 minutes before exam.
The ICSE, Class 10 exam will be concluded on May 23, the entire exam schedule is available on the official website- cisce.org.
Live updates
CISCE ISC, ICSE Semester 2 Exams 2022
The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) ICSE Class 10th and ISC Class 12th Semester 2 exams will begin today, April 25. While the ICSE Class 10 exams will continue till May 20, the Class 12 ISC exams will get over on June 6.
ISC Semester 2 Exams 2022: Time Table
- Monday, April 25- English Literature (Paper 2)
- Tuesday, April 26- English Language (Paper 1)
- Thursday, April 28- Chemistry Theory (Paper 1)
- Saturday, April 30- Elective English, Hospitality Management, Indian Music - Hindustani - Paper 1 (Theory), Indian Music - Carnatic - Paper 1 (Theory), Western Music - Paper 1 (Theory)
- Monday, May 2- Physics (Paper 1)
- Wednesday, May 4- Indian Languages / Modern Foreign Languages/ Classical Languages
- Thursday, May 5- Geography, Geometrical & Mechanical Drawing, Electricity and Electronics
- Friday, May 6- Commerce
- Saturday, May 7- Mass Media & Communication, Fashion Designing - Paper 1 (Theory)
- Monday, May 9- Mathematics
- Wednesday, May 11- Biology Theory (Paper 1)
- Friday, May 13- Biotechnology (Paper 1) Theory, Environmental Science - Paper 1(Theory)
- Saturday, May 14- Home Science - Paper 1 (Theory)
- Tuesday, May 17- Economics
- Friday, May 20- Accounts
- Monday, May 23- History
- Wednesday, May 25- Sociology
- Friday, May 27- Political Science
- Monday, May 30- Computer Science (Paper 1) Theory
- Wednesday, June 1- Psychology
- Friday, June 3- Physical Education - Paper 1 (Theory)
- Saturday, June 4- Legal Studies
- Monday, June 6- Business Studies.
CISCE 10th Semester Exam 2022: ICSE Maths Paper Pattern
- ICSE Class 10 Semester- 2 Maths exam will be taken for 40 marks. One and half hours of time will be allotted for the students. The candidates must write down the answers in the separate answer sheet provided by the centre.
- The candidates are not allowed to write during the first 10 minutes of providing the question paper. This additional time will be given for reading the question paper thoroughly. The time which will be printed at the head of the question paper is the time allowed for writing the answers.
- In the paper, there would be two parts- Section-A and Section- B. Candidates have to attempt all questions from Section A and any three questions from Section B. The intended marks for questions or parts of questions will be given in brackets.
Specimen Paper For ICSE 2022
The specimen question papers, syllabus and regulations for ICSE (Class 10) are already released by CISCE board on the official website- cisce.org.
CISCE Result 2022
The overall result – Pass Certificate Awarded or Pass Certificate Not Awarded/ Eligible for Compartment Examination will only be declared after completion of the Semester 2 Examination.
ICSE Semester 2 Date Sheet
- Monday, April 25- English Language (Paper 1)
- Tuesday, April 26- English Literature (Paper 2)
- Thursday, April 28- History & Civics (Paper 1), History & Civics Paper 1 (Thailand)
- Friday, April 29- Environmental Science (Group II Elective)
- Monday, May 2- Mathematics
- Wednesday, May 4- Geography - H.C.G. Paper 2, Geography - H.C.G. Paper 2 (Thailand)
- Friday, May 6- Hindi
- Monday, May 9- Physics (Science Paper 1)
- Wednesday, May 11- Second Languages- Ao-Naga, Assamese, Bengali, Dzongkha, Garo, Gujarati, Kannada, Khasi, Lepcha, Mizo, Malayalam, Marathi, Nepali, Odia, Punjabi, Sanskrit, Tamil, Tangkhul, Telugu, Urdu
- Modern Foreign Languages- Arabic, Chinese, French, German, Modern Armenian, Portuguese, Spanish, Thai, Tibetan
- Friday, May 13- Chemistry - Science Paper 2
- Tuesday, May 17- Biology - Science Paper 3
- Thursday, May 19- Group III Elective
- Carnatic Music, Commercial Applications, Computer, Applications, Cookery, Drama, Economic Applications, Environmental Applications, Fashion Designing, French, German, Hindustani Music, Home Science, Hospitality, Management, Indian Dance, Mass Media & Communications, Physical Education, Spanish, Western Music, Yoga, Technical Drawing Applications
- Friday, May 20- Economics (Group II Elective), Sanskrit / French (Group II Elective)
- Monday, May 23- Commercial Studies (Group II Elective).
ICSE 10th Exam Date 2022
The semester 2 exam dates for Class 10 and Class 12 have been made available at the ISC and ICSE council website -- cisce.org.
ICSE 10th Semester 2: Exam Day Instructions
1. Candidates need to follow Covid-19 SOPs, they required to maintain social distancing, wear a mask and use sanitiser.
2. Carry hall ticket and reach exam centre 30 minutes before the allotted time.
3. Do not wear any jewellery (or any metal items), shoes/footwear with thick soles, and garments with large buttons inside the exam hall.
4. Candidates will not be allowed to carry mobile phones, electronic gadgets, watches, calculators, their own stationery items, pens, wallets, and goggles.
ICSE Exam 2022: Paper Pattern For English
The English language paper will be of 40 marks, and will consist of three sections. In the first section, the candidates have to write a composition of 300 to 350 words, section B will contain questions on letter writing of 10 marks, and section C consist of questions of five marks.
ICSE Semester 2 Exam 2022: Timing
The ICSE paper will be 90 minutes long and will be held from 11 AM to 12:30 PM.