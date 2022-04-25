Image credit: Shutterstock Check ICSE semester 2 exam 2022 latest updates here

CISCE ICSE 10th Exam 2022 Live: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) ICSE, Class 10 semester 2 examinations will be held on Monday, April 25. The semester 2 exam will be held from 11 AM to 12:30 PM. The students will appear in their English language (Paper 1) on the first day.



The ICSE Class 10 exam will be held following the COVID-19 guidelines. The students need to produce the vaccination certificate at the exam centre, including face masks and hand sanitisers. They need to carry the admit card and to reach the exam centre 30 minutes before exam.



The ICSE, Class 10 exam will be concluded on May 23, the entire exam schedule is available on the official website- cisce.org.