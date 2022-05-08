  • Home
ICSE Class 10 Semester 2 Physics Exam Tomorrow; Check Specimen Question Paper, Other Details

The ICSE semester 2 Physics exam 2022 will start at 11 am and it will be continued till 12:30 pm.

Education | Written By Debika Chakraborty | Updated: May 8, 2022 9:10 am IST

ICSE Physics - Science Paper 1 exam 2022 will be held tomorrow, May 8
Image credit: Shutterstock

Physics Specimen Paper Class 10 ICSE: The Council For The Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will conduct the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education, or ICSE, Physics - Science Paper 1 exam 2022 tomorrow, May 8, 2022. The ICSE semester 2 Physics exam 2022 will start at 11 am and it will be continued till 12:30 pm. The CISCE commenced the ICSE Class 10 semester 2 exams on April 25, 2022 and it will be concluded on May 23. The students who will be taking the ICSE semester 2 Physics - Science Paper 1 exam tomorrow, have to reach the examination centre at least an hour prior to starting the exam.

“In addition to the time indicated on the Timetable for writing the paper, 10 minutes time is given for reading the question paper. 2. The question paper will be made available at 10:50 a.m,” CISCE mentioned this on the datasheet. Before appearing for the exam, candidates must be well aware of the syllabus, specimen question papers and exam guidelines.

Check the Physics Specimen Paper Class 10 ICSE on this direct link.

ICSE Semester 2 Physics Syllabus: Direct Link

ICSE (Class 10) semester 2 Physics paper will be conducted in total 40 marks. The students will get one and half hours time to complete the exam. The students have instructed to write the answer on a paper provided separately by the centre. The candidates will not be allowed to write during the first 10 minutes of starting the exam. This additional time will be provided for the students to read the question paper thoroughly.

“The time given at the head of this Paper is the time allowed for writing the answers. Attempt all questions from Section A and any three questions from Section B. The intended marks for questions or parts of questions are given in brackets,” the ICSE Physics specimen paper reads.

The question paper will be having two sections- A and B. The students have to attempt all questions from Section A and any three questions from Section B.

ICSE board exams

