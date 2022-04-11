ICSE Class 10 Semester 2 English Exam 2022: Check Specimen Question Paper

ICSE or Class 10 English Exam 2022 starts from April 25

ICSE, Class 10, Semester 2 Exam 2022: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has scheduled the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) or Class 10 Semester 2 examination from April 25, 2022 to May 23, 2022. The specimen question papers, syllabus and regulations for ICSE (Class 10) are already released by CISCE board on the official website- cisce.org. Candidates who are looking for elaborated details regarding the examination and study materials can visit the official website. ICSE or Class 10 Semester 2 English Language exam will be conducted on April 25, from 11 am. The examination will continue till one and half hours from the mentioned time.

As the ICSE examination dates are coming closer, students are making their preparations even better by practising specimen question papers and revisiting all the chapters.

ICSE or Class 10 Semester- II English Specimen Question Papers: Direct Link

CISCE ICSE Semester- II English exam answers must be written on the paper provided separately to the candidates. The students will not be allowed to write during the first 15 minutes of starting the exams. This time is instructed to be spent reading the question paper carefully. The time given at the head of the English Paper will be the time allowed for writing the answers.

Students have to attempt all four questions in Semester 2 English paper for ICSE which will be mentioned in the paper. The intended marks for questions or parts of questions will be given in brackets in the English question paper. The students are advised to spend not more than 35 minutes in answering question number one and 20 minutes in answering question number two.

Meanwhile, CISCE will be commencing Indian School Certificate (ISC) or Class 12 Semester 2 exams from April 26, 2022. While ICSE Class 10 Semester 2 concludes on May 23, ISC or Class 12 examination will be continued till June 13. While releasing the Class 10 and Class 12 Semester 2 time tables, CISCE has said that in addition to the time indicated on the time table, an additional 10 minutes will be provided to read the question paper. “The time tables have been prepared keeping in mind the dates of various competitive examinations,” CISCE added.