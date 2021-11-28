ICSE Class 10 Semester 1 Exams Starting Tomorrow; Check CISCE Guidelines
The first day of the ICSE Class 10 semester 1 exams starting from tomorrow, November 29 will be held for the English Language (English Paper 1) from 11 am for a duration of one hour.
The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will conduct the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE), or Class 10th, semester 1 exams from tomorrow, November 29. The first day of ICSE Class 10 semester 1 exam will start with the English Language (English Paper 1) from 11 am for a duration of one hour. The format of the question paper for the CISCE Class 10 semester 1 exams will be multiple-choice questions. ICSE Class 10 exams will continue till December 16.
Recommended: Know numerous course after Class 10th - Click Here
Students will be required to carry along with them the ICSE term 1 admit cards. The question paper cum answer booklet will be provided to the students 10 minutes before the exam. This 10 minute is given to the students to read the question paper. The term 1 CISCE board exams will be conducted in the candidate’s respective schools.
CISCE Guidelines For Class 10th ICSE Exams
- Semester 1 admit cards can be collected from the Heads of their respective schools
- Candidates must reach the examination centre well ahead of time to ensure staggered movement and smooth entry into the school, to avoid overcrowding.
- Candidates must carry their own stationery and avoid sharing the same with other candidates.
- Candidates should follow respiratory etiquette strictly while coughing or sneezing. This involves the practice of covering one’s mouth and nose while coughing or sneezing.
- Candidates must clearly write their Unique ID (Unique Identification Number) and Index Number on the top-sheet of the Question Paper-Cum-Answer Booklet in the space provided. All entries on the Question Paper-Cum-Answer Booklet must be made with Black/Blue ink pen ONLY.
- Candidates are advised not to write or scribble anywhere else of the top-sheet of the Question Papercum-Answer Booklet.