ICSE Class 10 Semester 1 Exams Starting Tomorrow; Check CISCE Guidelines

ICSE Class 10 exams will start from tomorrow

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will conduct the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE), or Class 10th, semester 1 exams from tomorrow, November 29. The first day of ICSE Class 10 semester 1 exam will start with the English Language (English Paper 1) from 11 am for a duration of one hour. The format of the question paper for the CISCE Class 10 semester 1 exams will be multiple-choice questions. ICSE Class 10 exams will continue till December 16.

Recommended: Know numerous course after Class 10th - Click Here

Students will be required to carry along with them the ICSE term 1 admit cards. The question paper cum answer booklet will be provided to the students 10 minutes before the exam. This 10 minute is given to the students to read the question paper. The term 1 CISCE board exams will be conducted in the candidate’s respective schools.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

CISCE Guidelines For Class 10th ICSE Exams