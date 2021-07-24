ICSE Class 10 Result Today: Direct Links

Image credit: Shutterstock ICSE Result 2021 to be released soon

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) which holds the Class 10th exams will declare the results today, July 24 at 3 pm. Earlier scheduled to be held from May 5 to June 7, the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) exams, or Class 10 exams, were canceled due to the outbreak of the second wae of Covid. The ICSE Class 10th results will be declared on the website of the Council -- cisce.org and results.cisce.org. Students can also check the ICSE 10th results through the CAREERS portal of the Council and through SMS.

As the exams were canceled due to Covid and results scheduled to be declared today will be derived on the basis of alternative criteria. For candidates with objections regarding computation of marks in the CISCE 10th ICSE results, they may send an application to the school, stating the objection in detail along with reasons thereof, CISCE had said while announcing the result date and time.

ICSE 10th Results: List Of Websites

Cisce.org

results.cisce.org

Last year, ICSE Class 10 results were declared on July 12. 99.34 per cent of students had passed in ICSE, or Class 10.

ICSE 2021 Result: How To Check Class 10th CISCE Results

Step 1: Visit any of the result websites -- cisce.org and results.cisce.org.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the designated ICSE 10th result link

Step 3: Fill in the credentials and login

Step 4: Submit and download the result