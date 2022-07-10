ICSE Class 10 Result 2022 Expected Next Week; Official Website To Check

Image credit: Shutterstock CISCE Class 10 Result 2022

CISCE Class 10 Result 2022: Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) Class 10 result 2022 is expected to be declared next week by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE). The ICSE semester 2 result 2022 can be checked from the official website - cisce.org or results.cisce.org. To check the ICSE result 2022, students need to use their login credentials such as Unique Identification numbers and index numbers. Students must have to score minimum 33 per cent marks overall to pass in the ICSE Class 10 result 2022.

Students can download the ICSE result 2022 post declaration, from these alternative websites

CISCE Class 10 Result 2022: How to Check

Students can follow the steps provide here to check CISCE result 2022 online.

Go to the official website - cisce.org

Click on the link that says, 'ICSE Result 2022'

Login with your credentials and submit

CISCE Class 10 Result 2022 will appear on the screen.

Download the ICSE scorecard and take a print out for future reference.

The CISCE has conducted the ICSE (Class 10) board examinations for second semester from April 25 to May 20, 2022. The examination was started with the English Language - English Paper 1, and ended with Commercial Studies subject paper. The duration of each paper was 90 minutes. Students were also provided 10 minutes extra to go through the question paper at length.

CISCE board conducted the ICSE Class 10 board exams in two semesters The final result of ICSE board exam 2022 will be announced after compiling the results of both semesters.