ICSE Class 10 Maths, ISC Class 12 English Paper 2 Exams Tomorrow; Semester 2 Syllabus, Specimen Question Paper

ICSE Board Exam 2022: As per the specimen question paper of Mathematics, and English Paper 2 (Literature in English) the maximum marks allotted for the exam is 40 marks. While Class 10 ICSE exams will be held from 11 am to 12:30 pm, the Class 12 ISC paper will be conducted between 2 pm and 3:30 pm.

Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: May 1, 2022 5:35 pm IST

ICSE Class 10 Maths, ISC Class 12 English Paper 2 Exams Tomorrow; Semester 2 Syllabus, Specimen Question Paper
ICSE, ISC term 2 exams tomorrow
New Delhi:

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) which is holding the semester 2 Indian Certificate of School Examination (ICSE), or Class 10 exams, and the Indian School Certificate (ISC), or Class 12 exams, will conduct the Class 10 Mathematics and Class 12 English Paper 2 exam tomorrow, May 2. As per the specimen question paper of Mathematics, and English Paper 2 (Literature in English) the maximum marks allotted for the exam is 40 marks. While Class 10 ICSE exams will be held from 11 am to 12:30 pm, the Class 12 ISC paper will be conducted between 2 pm and 3:30 pm.

To read the Class 12 English Paper 2 question paper, candidates will be provided with a 10-minute reading time. While Section A as per the ISC Class 12 specimen question paper comprise of objective type questions, Section B is subjective. All questions are compulsory.

In the ICSE Maths Class 10 paper, Section A will have objective-type questions, and Section B will have questions with internal choices within them.

ICSE Class 10 Maths: Syllabus, Specimen Question Paper

ISC Class 10 English Paper 2: Syllabus, Specimen Question Paper

Students will have to write their UID (Unique Identification Number), Index Number and Subject on the top-sheet of the answer booklets.

“This information should also be written on the front sheet of each continuation booklet used. If you are using loose maps, graph papers, etc. write this information on these also,” a CISCE statement said.

All entries on the answer booklet are to be made with black, or blue ballpoint pen only. Students will be required to write on both sides of each sheet of the answer booklet and leave a margin at both the right-hand and the left-hand edges and begin the answer to each separate part of a question on a separate line.

