ICSE Class 10, ISC Class 12 Semester-1 Date Sheets Out; Exams From November 15
The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) which conducts the ICSE Class 10th and ISC Class 12th annual exams, has released the time-tables for the Semester 1 exams. The Semester 1 exams will begin from November 15.
Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Sep 9, 2021 9:13 am IST
