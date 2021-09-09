  • Home
  • Education
  • ICSE Class 10, ISC Class 12 Semester-1 Date Sheets Out; Exams From November 15

ICSE Class 10, ISC Class 12 Semester-1 Date Sheets Out; Exams From November 15

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) which conducts the ICSE Class 10th and ISC Class 12th annual exams, has released the time-tables for the Semester 1 exams. The Semester 1 exams will begin from November 15.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Sep 9, 2021 9:13 am IST

RELATED NEWS

CISCE Releases Circular For Students Reappearing In ICSE, ISC Exams 2022
CISCE Extends Registration Deadline For Improvement, Compartment Exams
CISCE Results Declared; Southern Region Has Best Pass Percentage
ICSE, ISC English, Indian Languages Syllabi Reduced For 2022; More To Follow
ISC Result 2021: When, Where And How To Check
ISC Result 2021: CISCE To Consider Class 11, 12 Marks; Know Details
ICSE Class 10, ISC Class 12 Semester-1 Date Sheets Out; Exams From November 15
ICSE, ISC semester 1 exam dates released
New Delhi:

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) which conducts the ICSE Class 10th and ISC Class 12th annual exams, has released the time-tables for the Semester 1 exams. The Semester 1 exams will begin from November 15.

ADMISSIONS UPDATE: XII Board exams over? EXPLORE these top colleges accepting APPLICATIONS. Click HERE

Click here for more Education News
CISCE Board Exam
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
JEE Main Result 2021 Live: NTA To Declare JEE Main Session 4 Result Soon; Updates On Cut-Off, All India Ranks
Live | JEE Main Result 2021 Live: NTA To Declare JEE Main Session 4 Result Soon; Updates On Cut-Off, All India Ranks
NIRF Rankings 2021 Live: Education Minister To Release NIRF India Rankings Today
Live | NIRF Rankings 2021 Live: Education Minister To Release NIRF India Rankings Today
Mumbai To Soon Have India's First Civic Body-Run Cambridge Education School
Mumbai To Soon Have India's First Civic Body-Run Cambridge Education School
JEE Main 2021 Session 4 Result Expected Soon
JEE Main 2021 Session 4 Result Expected Soon
Education Minister To Release NIRF India Rankings 2021 Today
Education Minister To Release NIRF India Rankings 2021 Today
.......................... Advertisement ..........................