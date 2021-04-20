Image credit: Shutterstock 2021 ICSE, ISC Board Exams: CISCE cancels Class 10 board exams, postpones Class 12 exams

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has cancelled the ICSE (Class 10) and postponed the ISC (Class 12) final exams. The decision to cancel the ICSE Class 10 exams has been taken considering the “present worsening situation of the COVID-19 pandemic”. Earlier on April 16, the council had announced the postponement of Classes 10 and 12 exams. The ICSE final exams were scheduled for May 4 to June 7 and ISC or Class 12 final exams started on April 8.

The council will declare the Class 10 results on the basis of a “fair and unbiased criterion”. “The criterion on which basis the results will be declared for the ICSE (Class 10) students and the date of result declaration will be announced by the CISCE later,” a CISCE statement said.

While announcing the cancellation of Class 10 ICSE board exams, the Council said: "The safety and well-being of our students and teaching faculty is our topmost priority and of paramount interest."

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on April 14 also postponed its Class 12 exams and has cancelled the upcoming Class 10 final exams. CBSE had said it will develop an “objective criterion” to evaluate and promote Class 10 students.

Soon after CBSE’s announcement, students from schools affiliated to the CISCE started asking for a similar decision for their board exams. While several state boards also have announced similar decisions regarding the Class 10 and Class 12 board exams, states including Meghalaya and Nagaland will hold the board exams as per the schedule.