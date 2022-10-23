ICSE Class 10 English Language Specimen Question Paper; CISCE Syllabus

ICSE English Language specimen question paper is available at cisce.org

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) which administers the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) Class 10 exams has issued the specimen question paper of all the subjects for the 2023 exams. The ICSE specimen question paper Class 10 will let a candidate taking the exams in 2023 know the types of questions that can be asked in the exams. The cisce.org website is hosting the ICSE Class 10 English Language specimen question paper.

As per the ICSE English Language specimen question paper, candidates will be required to write a composition of about 300– 350 words from a choice of subjects in Question Number 1. While in Question Number 2, candidates will have to write a letter from a choice of two subjects requiring either a formal or an informal mode of treatment.

For Question Number 3, candidates will be given a specific situation and will be required to write the text for a notice based on given directions and write an e-mail. Question numbers 5 and 6 will be asked to test the vocabulary and candidates' knowledge of functional grammar, structure and use of the language.

The ICSE specimen question paper with a total of six questions will be held for a maximum of 80 marks. Students will get two hours to complete the question paper.

ICSE English Language Syllabus: Direct Link

ICSE English Language Specimen: Direct Link