  • Home
  • Education
  • ICSE Class 10 English Language Specimen Question Paper; CISCE Syllabus

ICSE Class 10 English Language Specimen Question Paper; CISCE Syllabus

ICSE Sample Paper 2023: The ICSE Class 10 English Language specimen question paper is available on the CISCE website -- cisce.org.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Oct 23, 2022 4:47 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

'Confused Between CUET And Plus Two,' Says ICSE Topper Kanishka Mittal
ICSE 10th Result 2022: Pass Percentage Better Than Pre-Pandemic Years
18 Students From Bengal In ICSE Top Three Rank Holders List
ICSE 10th Result 2022 (Out) Live: CISCE Result Available At Cisce.org; 4 Students Share Top Rank
ICSE 10th Result 2022 Out: Girls Shine In Merit List; Meet The Toppers
ICSE 10th Result 2022 Out: Direct Link; How to Check
ICSE Class 10 English Language Specimen Question Paper; CISCE Syllabus
ICSE English Language specimen question paper is available at cisce.org
New Delhi:

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) which administers the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) Class 10 exams has issued the specimen question paper of all the subjects for the 2023 exams. The ICSE specimen question paper Class 10 will let a candidate taking the exams in 2023 know the types of questions that can be asked in the exams. The cisce.org website is hosting the ICSE Class 10 English Language specimen question paper.

Recommended: ICSE Class 10th Previous Year Question/Sample Papers. Download Now

As per the ICSE English Language specimen question paper, candidates will be required to write a composition of about 300– 350 words from a choice of subjects in Question Number 1. While in Question Number 2, candidates will have to write a letter from a choice of two subjects requiring either a formal or an informal mode of treatment.

For Question Number 3, candidates will be given a specific situation and will be required to write the text for a notice based on given directions and write an e-mail. Question numbers 5 and 6 will be asked to test the vocabulary and candidates' knowledge of functional grammar, structure and use of the language.

The ICSE specimen question paper with a total of six questions will be held for a maximum of 80 marks. Students will get two hours to complete the question paper.

ICSE English Language Syllabus: Direct Link

ICSE English Language Specimen: Direct Link

Click here for more Education News
ICSE board exams
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
COMEDK Counselling 2022: Round 2 Change, Edit Preferences In Choice Filling Form From Tomorrow
COMEDK Counselling 2022: Round 2 Change, Edit Preferences In Choice Filling Form From Tomorrow
KEA Revises PGET 2022 PG Dental 1st Round Post Allotment Schedule; Exercise Choices By October 25
KEA Revises PGET 2022 PG Dental 1st Round Post Allotment Schedule; Exercise Choices By October 25
Karnataka PGCET 2022 Registration To Close Soon; Exam Timetable Here
Karnataka PGCET 2022 Registration To Close Soon; Exam Timetable Here
Delhi University Extends Last Date To Pay Fees Against CSAS Round-1 UG Seats By A Day
Delhi University Extends Last Date To Pay Fees Against CSAS Round-1 UG Seats By A Day
CBSE Announces Class 10, 12 Practical Exam Dates For Winter-Bound Schools For 2022-23 Exams
CBSE Announces Class 10, 12 Practical Exam Dates For Winter-Bound Schools For 2022-23 Exams
.......................... Advertisement ..........................