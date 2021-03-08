  • Home
ICSE (Class 10) Dates Revised: Exams To Begin On May 4, Economics, Art Papers Rescheduled

The Council For The Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) on Monday announced the revised dates for Class 10 or ICSE. The Class 10 exams have been preponed from May 5 to May 4.

Education | Written By Bhoomika Aggarwal | Updated: Mar 8, 2021 5:39 pm IST

New Delhi:

The Council For The Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) on Monday announced the revised dates for Class 10 or ICSE. The Class 10 exams have been preponed from May 5 to May 4. Earlier the Class 10 exams were starting with the English paper on May 5 but now the first paper will be Economics on May 4.

As per the revised Class 10 date sheet, the Economics paper scheduled for May 13 will now be conducted on May 4. Art paper 2, paper 3 and paper 4 will now be held on May 15, 22 and 29, respectively.

“The examinations have been rescheduled due to unavoidable circumstances”, CISCE said in a notice.


Day and


Date

Time

Subject

Tuesday


May 4

11 am

Economics

Wednesday


May 5

11 am

English Language – English Paper 1

Thursday


May 6

11 am

Environmental Science (Group II Elective)

Saturday


May 8

9 am

Art Paper 1 (Still Life)

Monday


May 10

11 am

Literature in English – English Paper 2

Wednesday


May 12

11 am

History and Civics - H.C.G. Paper 1

Tuesday


May 18

11 am

Mathematics

Thursday


May 20

11 am

Geography - H.C.G. Paper 2

Saturday


May 22

9 am

Art Paper 2( Nature Drawing/ Painting)

Monday


May 24

11 am

Commercial Studies (Group II Elective)


French (Group II Elective)

Tuesday


May 25

11 am

Second Languages:


Ao-Naga, Assamese, Bengali, Dzongkha, Garo, Gujarati, Kannada, Khasi, Lepcha, Mizo, Malayalam, Manipuri, Marathi, Nepali, Odia, Punjabi, Sanskrit, Tamil, Tangkhul, Telugu, Urdu


Modern Foreign Languages:


Arabic, Chinese, French, German, Modern Armenian, Portuguese, Spanish, Thai, Tibetan

Friday


May 28

11 am

Physics – SCIENCE Paper 1

Saturday


May 29

9 am

Art Paper 3

Monday


May 31

11 am

Chemistry - SCIENCE Paper 2

Wednesday


June 2

11 am

Biology - SCIENCE Paper 3

Friday


June 4

11 am

Hindi




Monday


June 7

11 am

(Group III-Elective)


Carnatic Music, Commercial Applications, Computer Applications, Cookery, Drama, Economic Applications, Environmental Applications, Fashion Designing, French, German, Hindustani Music, Home Science, Hospitality Management, Indian Dance, Mass Media & Communication, Physical Education, Western Music, Yoga


Technical Drawing Applications



