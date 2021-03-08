ICSE (Class 10) Dates Revised: Exams To Begin On May 4, Economics, Art Papers Rescheduled

The Council For The Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) on Monday announced the revised dates for Class 10 or ICSE. The Class 10 exams have been preponed from May 5 to May 4. Earlier the Class 10 exams were starting with the English paper on May 5 but now the first paper will be Economics on May 4.

As per the revised Class 10 date sheet, the Economics paper scheduled for May 13 will now be conducted on May 4. Art paper 2, paper 3 and paper 4 will now be held on May 15, 22 and 29, respectively.

“The examinations have been rescheduled due to unavoidable circumstances”, CISCE said in a notice.





Day and

Date Time Subject Tuesday

May 4 11 am Economics Wednesday

May 5 11 am English Language – English Paper 1 Thursday

May 6 11 am Environmental Science (Group II Elective) Saturday

May 8 9 am Art Paper 1 (Still Life) Monday

May 10 11 am Literature in English – English Paper 2 Wednesday

May 12 11 am History and Civics - H.C.G. Paper 1 Tuesday

May 18 11 am Mathematics Thursday

May 20 11 am Geography - H.C.G. Paper 2 Saturday

May 22 9 am Art Paper 2( Nature Drawing/ Painting) Monday

May 24 11 am Commercial Studies (Group II Elective)

French (Group II Elective) Tuesday

May 25 11 am Second Languages:

Ao-Naga, Assamese, Bengali, Dzongkha, Garo, Gujarati, Kannada, Khasi, Lepcha, Mizo, Malayalam, Manipuri, Marathi, Nepali, Odia, Punjabi, Sanskrit, Tamil, Tangkhul, Telugu, Urdu

Modern Foreign Languages:

Arabic, Chinese, French, German, Modern Armenian, Portuguese, Spanish, Thai, Tibetan Friday

May 28 11 am Physics – SCIENCE Paper 1 Saturday

May 29 9 am Art Paper 3 Monday

May 31 11 am Chemistry - SCIENCE Paper 2 Wednesday

June 2 11 am Biology - SCIENCE Paper 3 Friday

June 4 11 am Hindi





Monday

June 7 11 am (Group III-Elective)

Carnatic Music, Commercial Applications, Computer Applications, Cookery, Drama, Economic Applications, Environmental Applications, Fashion Designing, French, German, Hindustani Music, Home Science, Hospitality Management, Indian Dance, Mass Media & Communication, Physical Education, Western Music, Yoga

Technical Drawing Applications







