ICSE (Class 10) Dates Revised: Exams To Begin On May 4, Economics, Art Papers Rescheduled
The Council For The Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) on Monday announced the revised dates for Class 10 or ICSE. The Class 10 exams have been preponed from May 5 to May 4. Earlier the Class 10 exams were starting with the English paper on May 5 but now the first paper will be Economics on May 4.
As per the revised Class 10 date sheet, the Economics paper scheduled for May 13 will now be conducted on May 4. Art paper 2, paper 3 and paper 4 will now be held on May 15, 22 and 29, respectively.
“The examinations have been rescheduled due to unavoidable circumstances”, CISCE said in a notice.
Day and
Date
Time
Subject
Tuesday
May 4
11 am
Economics
Wednesday
May 5
11 am
English Language – English Paper 1
Thursday
May 6
11 am
Environmental Science (Group II Elective)
Saturday
May 8
9 am
Art Paper 1 (Still Life)
Monday
May 10
11 am
Literature in English – English Paper 2
Wednesday
May 12
11 am
History and Civics - H.C.G. Paper 1
Tuesday
May 18
11 am
Mathematics
Thursday
May 20
11 am
Geography - H.C.G. Paper 2
Saturday
May 22
9 am
Art Paper 2( Nature Drawing/ Painting)
Monday
May 24
11 am
Commercial Studies (Group II Elective)
French (Group II Elective)
Tuesday
May 25
11 am
Second Languages:
Ao-Naga, Assamese, Bengali, Dzongkha, Garo, Gujarati, Kannada, Khasi, Lepcha, Mizo, Malayalam, Manipuri, Marathi, Nepali, Odia, Punjabi, Sanskrit, Tamil, Tangkhul, Telugu, Urdu
Modern Foreign Languages:
Arabic, Chinese, French, German, Modern Armenian, Portuguese, Spanish, Thai, Tibetan
Friday
May 28
11 am
Physics – SCIENCE Paper 1
Saturday
May 29
9 am
Art Paper 3
Monday
May 31
11 am
Chemistry - SCIENCE Paper 2
Wednesday
June 2
11 am
Biology - SCIENCE Paper 3
Friday
June 4
11 am
Hindi
Monday
June 7
11 am
(Group III-Elective)
Carnatic Music, Commercial Applications, Computer Applications, Cookery, Drama, Economic Applications, Environmental Applications, Fashion Designing, French, German, Hindustani Music, Home Science, Hospitality Management, Indian Dance, Mass Media & Communication, Physical Education, Western Music, Yoga
Technical Drawing Applications