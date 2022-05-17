ICSE 10th Biology Paper Analysis 2022: "Easy, MCQs Were Difficult," Say Students; Check Teachers' Review

Image credit: shutterstock.com Check ICSE 10th Biology paper analysis

ICSE Biology Paper Analysis 2022: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) conducted the Indian Certificate of School Examination (ICSE) semester 2 Class 10 Biology exam on Tuesday, May 17 which was concluded at 12:30 PM. The students who have appeared in their Biology paper today reviewed it easy, with certain sections found to be a bit difficult. CISCE, CBSE Term 2 Paper Analysis 2022 Live Updates

Ravi Sharma, an ICSE aspirant said apart from MCQs, the overall paper was easy. "The questions were mostly from the sample papers, and as I have practiced it well, most of the questions were appeared common to me. Only the MCQ portion was appeared a bit difficult in the paper," the student said. ALSO READ | Check Paper Analysis Of CBSE Class 12 Business Studies

Another student Aakash Goel said that most of the questions in today's paper was common with that of the term exams conducted by the school. "The paper was quite easy, and I am expecting a score above 35 in the paper," the student said.

The ICSE 10th Biology paper, according to Saroj Raman, Principal, The Academy School, Pune, "The paper had an average difficulty level. The MCQs were direct and moderately hard. Students were able to solve it according to their respective levels. The subjective part also had mixed level questions. Overall, the students found the paper easy. There was one question where the diagram labelling was not printed correctly in the paper which resulted in confusion among children. Marks will most probably be given for the same."

The ICSE 10th Biology exam will be of 40 marks, with two sections- A and B. The ICSE exam will be concluded on May 23, and ISC on June 13. For details on ICSE, ISC exams, please visit the official website- cisce.org.