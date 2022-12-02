ICSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2023: Important Instructions To Follow On The Exam Day

Image credit: Shutterstock ICSE Board Exam 2023

The Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) Class 10 and Class 12 annual exams 2023 timetable has been recently released on the official website- cisce.org. As per the timetable, the ICSE Class 10 exam will be held from February 27 and the Class 12 exam will be held from February 13, 2022.

Recommended: ICSE Class 10th Previous Year Question/Sample Papers. Download Now Also See: Class 10th Board Exams Preparation Tips. Check Now

The ICSE Class 10 board examinations will begin with the English Language - English paper 1 and conclude with Biology - Science paper 3. And the Class 12 board examinations will begin with the English Language – English paper 1 and will end with the Environmental Science paper.

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has laid down various guidelines for students appearing in Class 10 and Class 12 board exams. To avoid any inconvenience, students should mandatorily follow the CISCE guidelines on the exam day.

CISCE Board Exam 2023: Important Guidelines To Follow