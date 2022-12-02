ICSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2023: Important Instructions To Follow On The Exam Day
Check the important instructions to follow on the ICSE Class 10 and Class 12 board exam day.
The Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) Class 10 and Class 12 annual exams 2023 timetable has been recently released on the official website- cisce.org. As per the timetable, the ICSE Class 10 exam will be held from February 27 and the Class 12 exam will be held from February 13, 2022.
The ICSE Class 10 board examinations will begin with the English Language - English paper 1 and conclude with Biology - Science paper 3. And the Class 12 board examinations will begin with the English Language – English paper 1 and will end with the Environmental Science paper.
The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has laid down various guidelines for students appearing in Class 10 and Class 12 board exams. To avoid any inconvenience, students should mandatorily follow the CISCE guidelines on the exam day.
CISCE Board Exam 2023: Important Guidelines To Follow
- Candidates are required to seat in the exam hall five minutes before the time.
- A candidate who arrives late will be required to give a satisfactory explanation. Except in exceptional circumstances, a paper will not be given to any candidate who is more than half an hour late.
- Candidates are not allowed to leave the exam hall before the conclusion of the paper.
- If an exam paper for which the candidate is not entered is handed or if the questions indicate that a map or any other stationery should also have been given, candidates need to bring it to the attention of the supervising examiner immediately.
- Candidates need to read carefully any general instructions that will be given at the head of a paper.
- Candidates are advised to answer only that number of questions as mentioned in the question paper.
- On the top sheet of the main answer booklet, candidates are required to put their signatures.
- Clearly write the Unique Identification Number(UID), index number and subject on the top sheet of the main answer booklet. This information should also be written on the front sheet of each continuation booklet used. If candidates are using loose maps, or graph papers then write the information on them as well.
- All entries on the answer booklet are to be made with black or blue ballpoint pen or fountain pen.
- Candidates are required to write on both sides of each sheet of the answer booklet unless the rubric of the question paper prohibits this. While writing leave a margin at both the right-hand and the left-hand edges. Begin the answer to each separate part of a question on a separate line.
- Candidates need to write the number of the question clearly in the left-hand margin at the beginning of each answer. Be careful to use the same system of numbering as that used in the question paper. Leave a line after answering each question.
- Pencils can be used only for diagrams. Candidates are required to bring mathematical, drawing instruments and colour pencils for subjects for which they will be needed.
- The use of any electronic devices, hand, desk or other types of calculating machines is not permitted.
- In addition to the time indicated in the timetable for writing the paper, 15 minutes time is given for reading the questions.
- When the time allotted for writing the examination has concluded, arrange the answer scripts in sequential order. See that the main answer booklet, continuation booklet, graph and map have the correct UID, index number and subject paper written on them. Candidates need to fasten them together at the left-hand top corner and hand them over unfolded.