CBSE, CISCE Term 2 Exams LIVE: Class 10, 12 Board Exam Papers Today; Reporting Time, Important Guidelines
CBSE, CISCE Term 2 Exams Live: The CBSE 10th and 12th term 2 exams will begin at 10:30 am and will be conducted for a duration of two hours till 12:30 pm. However, the ICSE Class 10 Commercial Studies paper will start at 11 am and will be held for the duration of 90 minutes.
CBSE, CISCE Term 2 Exams Live: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) term 2 and the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) semester 2 board exams are underway. While CBSE will hold the Class 10 Computer Application and Class 12 Accountancy exams, CISCE will conduct the ICSE Commercial Studies and ISC Biology- Paper 1 (Theory) exams today, May 23, 2022.
Candidates appearing in the CBSE and CISCE board exams must carry a face mask, hand sanitisers, and admit cards at the examination centre and follow the mandatory COVID-19 social distancing guidelines.
Follow this blog for the latest updates on CBSE term 2 and CISCE semester 2 exams, important guidelines, admit card details, and key points.
Live updates
Date Sheet Of Class 12 CBSE
Students who are looking for CBSE Class 12 term 2 date sheet can click this direct link.
CBSE 10th, 12th Exams From 10:30 AM
CBSE Term 2 Class 10 Computer Application, and 12th Accountancy papers will begin at 10:30 am today.
Class 10 Computer Application Paper Pattern
The Computer Application question paper will contain three sections A, B and C. Each section is compulsory.
Section A will have four questions of short answer type. Each question is of 2 marks. Internal choice will be provided in one question.
Section B will have three questions of Long Answer Type-I (LA-I). Each question is of three marks. Internal choice is provided in 1 question.
Section C will have two questions of Long Answer Type-II (LA-II). Each question is of 4 marks.
Deleted Syllabus Of Class 12 CBSE
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has removed several chapters from the History and Political Science syllabi of Classes 11 and 12, including the Non-Aligned Movement, the Cold War era, the rise of Islamic empires in Afro-Asian territories, the chronicles of Mughal courts and the industrial revolution. Similarly, in the Class 10 syllabus, the topic "impact of globalisation on agriculture” from a chapter on 'Food Security' has been dropped.
Commercial Studies ICSE Cass 10
The ICSE Commercial Studies (Group II Elective) paper will be conducted today. The CISCE Class 10 semester 2 exam will be held for 1 hour 30 minutes duration between 11 am and 12:30 pm for a total of 40 marks each.
Computer Application Sample Paper Term 2
As per the CBSE Class 10 sample paper, the Computer Application question paper will contain three sections A, B, and C. Read More
CBSE Class 12 Accountancy Term 2
CBSE Term 2 Class 12 Accountancy exam will be held today, May 23, 2022. Candidates taking the CBSE term 2 board exams 2022 will be required to carry their admit cards, own hand sanitiser in transparent bottle.