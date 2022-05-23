Image credit: Shutterstock Check details on CBSE term 2, CISCE semester 2 exams

CBSE, CISCE Term 2 Exams Live: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) term 2 and the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) semester 2 board exams are underway. While CBSE will hold the Class 10 Computer Application and Class 12 Accountancy exams, CISCE will conduct the ICSE Commercial Studies and ISC Biology- Paper 1 (Theory) exams today, May 23, 2022.

Download Now: Free CBSE Class 12th Previous Year Sample Papers. Download Here

Take Advantage of : Toppers' Preparation Tips to Score 99+ in CBSE Board Exams 2022 . Download Now. Latest: Last Minute Board Exams Revision/Study Tips that Actually Works, Get it Here Students Liked: Start your JEE/NEET Preparation with AI Based Personalized Coaching, Take Free trial today Start now

The CBSE 10th and 12th term 2 exams will begin at 10:30 am and will be conducted for a duration of two hours till 12:30 pm. However, the ICSE Class 10 Commercial Studies paper will start at 11 am and will be held for the duration of 90 minutes. The ISC Class 12 Biology paper will be held between 2 pm and 3:30 pm.

Candidates appearing in the CBSE and CISCE board exams must carry a face mask, hand sanitisers, and admit cards at the examination centre and follow the mandatory COVID-19 social distancing guidelines.

Follow this blog for the latest updates on CBSE term 2 and CISCE semester 2 exams, important guidelines, admit card details, and key points.