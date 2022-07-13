  • Home
CBSE, CISCE Result Live 2022: Updates On Class 10, 12 Results; Expected Date, Time, Other Details

CBSE, CISCE Result 2022: With the declaration of CBSE and CISCE term 2 results, students will be able to access and download the Class 10th and Class 12th result scorecards on cbseresults.nic.in and cisce.org respectively.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jul 13, 2022 10:58 am IST

CBSE, CISCE Result Live 2022: Updates On Class 10, 12 Results; Expected Date, Time, Other Details
Updates on CBSE, CISCE result 2022 Class 10, 12
New Delhi:

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is expected to declare the Class 10 and Class 12 result soon. With the declaration of CBSE and CISCE term 2 results, students will be able to access and download the Class 10th and Class 12th result scorecards on cbseresults.nic.in and cisce.org respectively. The CISCE Class 10 result is likely to be announced this week, while the CBSE Class 10, 12 results will be declared on July-end. Visit here for ICSE, CBSE 10th, 12th Results 2022 updates, date, time, direct link.

Both the two boards this year held the 2021-22 exams in two terms. The first term exam results are out already and the second term exam results for Class 10th and 12th CBSE and CISCE candidates are awaited. The final CBSE and CISCE result will be announced now along with the term 2 results.

Live updates

CBSE, CISCE Result 2022: Students will be able to access and download the Class 10th and Class 12th result scorecards on cbseresults.nic.in and cisce.org respectively.

10:58 AM IST
July 13, 2022

Cisce.org Class 10 Result Date

ICSE 10th Result 2022: CISCE is likely to announce Class 10 result 2022 by July 16. ICSE scorecards will be available to download on the websites- cisce.org, results.cisce.org. Read More



10:44 AM IST
July 13, 2022

CBSE Result 2022 Term 2: How To Download Scorecard

  1. Visit the official websites- cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in
  2. Click on CBSE Result 2022
  3. Enter the required credentials like roll number
  4. Submit and download the CBSE 2022 result
10:37 AM IST
July 13, 2022

CBSE Result Date And Time

CBSE and CISCE are likely to declare results of classes 10 and 12 board examinations by July 15. Read The Full Story Here

10:15 AM IST
July 13, 2022

CBSE Result 2022 At DigiLocker

Apart from the official CBSE result website -- cbseresults.nic.in, the Class 10 and Class 12 scorecards will also be available on the DigiLocker app and the website, digilocker.gov.in. Read More

