Updates on CBSE, CISCE result 2022 Class 10, 12

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is expected to declare the Class 10 and Class 12 result soon. With the declaration of CBSE and CISCE term 2 results, students will be able to access and download the Class 10th and Class 12th result scorecards on cbseresults.nic.in and cisce.org respectively. The CISCE Class 10 result is likely to be announced this week, while the CBSE Class 10, 12 results will be declared on July-end. Visit here for ICSE, CBSE 10th, 12th Results 2022 updates, date, time, direct link.

Both the two boards this year held the 2021-22 exams in two terms. The first term exam results are out already and the second term exam results for Class 10th and 12th CBSE and CISCE candidates are awaited. The final CBSE and CISCE result will be announced now along with the term 2 results.