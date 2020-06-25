CISCE, the ICSE exam board, has told the Supreme Court today that it is ready to cancel the remaining examinations of both Class 10 and Class 12 students.

However, the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE), the board which conducts Indian Certificate Secondary Education (ICSE) exam for Class 10 students and Indian School Certificate (ISC) exam for Class 12 students is unlikely to provide the option to take the exam later.

The exams, which were postponed in view of a nationwide lockdown, have been scheduled to be held between July 1 and 14.

The Maharashtra government on Wednesday told the Bombay High Court that the Indian School Certificate Examination (ICSE) board cannot be permitted to conduct its pending standard 10 and 12 exams in July in view of the current COVID-19 situation.

The government said it has also decided not to conduct its own university exams for final year students in the state in the wake of the pandemic.

The Central Board of Secondary Education or CBSE has also informed the Supreme Court today that Class 10 and Class 12 exams to be held from July 1 in schools across India have been cancelled. Delhi, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu have conveyed their inability to conduct examinations in the coronavirus crisis, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the CBSE, said in court.

The CBSE told the Supreme Court that Class 12 exams would be held when conditions are conducive. The Supreme Court asked the CBSE if it would give students the option to appear for the exams later or would declare results on the basis of internal assessment.

Supreme Court also sought clarification on the new academic year and said that the new academic year can start only in September if board results are announced in August. CBSE said that students can apply for basic assessment and board results will be announced in mid-August. The board also said that academic year will be shifted for the 2020-21 session.