ICSE Board Exam 2022: Class 10 Mathematics Paper Analysis, Important Details

Image credit: Shutterstock ICSE board exam 2022 starts from April 25, 2022

ICSE Board Exam 2022: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is set to commence ICSE or Class 10 Semester 2 examination from April 25, 2022. The board will conclude the ICSE exams on May 23, 2022. CISCE will be releasing the admit cards for ICSE and ISC exams soon. Candidates who are looking for syllabus, regulations and specimen question paper for ICSE Semester 2 examination must visit the CISCE official website- cisce.org. The board has issued the instruction for the candidate regarding ICSE Semester 2 exams on the same website. CISCE will conduct the Mathematics paper for ICSE (Class 10) on Monday, May 2, 2022.

As ICSE Mathematics is considered one of the scoring subjects, it needs attention and regular practice sessions. CISCE released a series of specimen question papers for all the subjects of Class 10. The Mathematics exam will be starting from 11 am and will continue till 12.30 pm on May 2, 2022.

ICSE 10th Board Exam 2022: Mathematics specimen Question paper- Direct Link

ICSE Class 10 Semester- 2 Maths exam will be taken for 40 marks. One and half hours of time will be allotted for the students. The candidates must write down the answers in the separate answer sheet provided by the centre.

The candidates are not allowed to write during the first 10 minutes of providing the question paper. This additional time will be given for reading the question paper thoroughly. The time which will be printed at the head of the question paper is the time allowed for writing the answers.

In the paper, there would be two parts- Section-A and Section- B. Candidates have to attempt all questions from Section A and any three questions from Section B. The intended marks for questions or parts of questions will be given in brackets.

Meanwhile, CISCE will be starting Indian School Certificate (ISC) or Class 12 Semester 2 exams from April 26, 2022. While ICSE board exams will conclude on May 23, ISC board exams will be continued till June 13. While releasing the Class 10 and Class 12 Semester 2 time tables, CISCE has said that in addition to the time indicated on the time table, an additional 10 minutes will be provided to read the question paper. “The time tables have been prepared keeping in mind the dates of various competitive examinations,” CISCE added.