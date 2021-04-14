  • Home
  • Education
  • What About ICSE? Ask Students After CBSE’s Decision On Board Exams

What About ICSE? Ask Students After CBSE’s Decision On Board Exams

ICSE, ISC Board Exam 2021: As Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has decided to cancel Class 10 exams, Class 10 (ICSE) students in schools affiliated to the Council For the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) have also asked for a similar decision.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Apr 14, 2021 4:06 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

ICSE (Class 10) Dates Revised: Exams To Begin On May 4, Economics, Art Papers Rescheduled
CISCE Revises ICSE, ISC Board Exam Dates
ICSE, ISC Board Exam 2021 In May-June; 10 Things Students Must Know
ICSE, ISC Board Exams: 5 Things To Know About Classes 10, 12 Papers
CISCE Announces Board Exams: Class 10 Exams From May 5, Class 12 Papers From April 8
ICSE Exams 2021: Class 10 Date Sheet Released; Exams From May 5
What About ICSE? Ask Students After CBSE’s Decision On Board Exams
ICSE final exams are scheduled for May 4 to June 7 (representational photo)
Image credit: Shutterstock

ICSE Board Exam 2021: After CBSE’s decision to cancel Class 10 board exams for their students, Class 10 (ICSE)students studying under the Council For the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) started raising concerns about their board exams. CBSE’s decision has resulted in mixed reactions from ICSE board exam students – some asking for postponement or cancellation, and others saying that exams should be held as per schedule.

Recommended: Know about various Careers after 12th based on your stream. Click here.

ICSE final exams are scheduled for May 4 to June 7. ISC or Class 12 final exams started on April 8 and will continue till June 18.

Apart from ICSE, demands for cancelling other board exams are also rising after CBSE’s decision. Jignesh Mevani, MLA from Vadgam Assembly Constituency, Gujarat, said the state’s education department should take a decision soon to cancel Class 10, 12 final exams.

“Even after CBSE has postponed & cancelled offline exams of Class 10th & 12th, but Gujarat government is still adamant to risk the lives of students & their parents by forcing them to appear for exams offline!” he tweeted.

Gerry Arathoon, Chief Executive and Secretary, CISCE, told Careers360 that a decision for Class 10, 12 students will be taken soon.

"The CISCE board will take a decision regarding its ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) examinations 2021 at the earliest and will inform all concerned afterwards," Mr Arathoon said.

Click here for more Education News
ICSE Exams CISCE Board Exam CBSE Board Exam 2021
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CBSE Class 10 Board Exams Cancelled, Class 12 Board Exams Postponed: Live Updates
Live | CBSE Class 10 Board Exams Cancelled, Class 12 Board Exams Postponed: Live Updates
Decision To Cancel CBSE Class 10 Exam 2021 Draws Mixed Responses
Decision To Cancel CBSE Class 10 Exam 2021 Draws Mixed Responses
Access To Professional Education No Government Largesse, Says Supreme Court
Access To Professional Education No Government Largesse, Says Supreme Court
A Great Relief For Students, Parents: CM Kejriwal On Board Exams Being Cancelled, Postponed
A Great Relief For Students, Parents: CM Kejriwal On Board Exams Being Cancelled, Postponed
CBSE Postpones Class 12 Board Exams, Latest Updates Here
CBSE Postpones Class 12 Board Exams, Latest Updates Here
.......................... Advertisement ..........................