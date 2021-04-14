What About ICSE? Ask Students After CBSE’s Decision On Board Exams

Image credit: Shutterstock ICSE final exams are scheduled for May 4 to June 7 (representational photo)

ICSE Board Exam 2021: After CBSE’s decision to cancel Class 10 board exams for their students, Class 10 (ICSE)students studying under the Council For the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) started raising concerns about their board exams. CBSE’s decision has resulted in mixed reactions from ICSE board exam students – some asking for postponement or cancellation, and others saying that exams should be held as per schedule.

Recommended: Know about various Careers after 12th based on your stream. Click here.

ICSE final exams are scheduled for May 4 to June 7. ISC or Class 12 final exams started on April 8 and will continue till June 18.

meanwhile state board and icse students pic.twitter.com/SPt0hQkE50 — low battery (@ass_hutosh) April 14, 2021

Sir please keep raising voice for other state boards and ICSE too. — Woke Netizen (@woke_netizen07) April 14, 2021

CBSE class 10th boards exams 20-21 got cancelled.

le john from icse pic.twitter.com/Ao5BfAyeDs — provider. (@ihardikkkk) April 14, 2021

#cbseboardexams2021

CBSE class 12 exam postponed and Class X exam cancelled



Meanwhile ICSE and state board students : pic.twitter.com/6oH3JSK7Ya — 🆁🅸🆂🅷🅰🅱🅷 ⍟ (@rishabh_memes) April 14, 2021

no one:

ICSE / ISE students after seeing CBSE cancel board exams: pic.twitter.com/C5IL8NDEPN — Amal (@amalonlyfans) April 14, 2021

Students are demanding #cancelboardexams2021 and some are requesting for postponement,

*Meanwhile*

ICSE & CBSE Boards To Students Be Like:- pic.twitter.com/UqzS3yXvfY — Pradyumn Wadhwa (@WadhwaPradyumn) April 14, 2021

#cancelboardexams2021

Guys stop just talking about cbse.

Nobody is talking about icse.

Icse hasn't told anything. Not even agreed not even denied.

Please this is a problem. Cbse atleast responded. Please please save icse students life too.

Please understand. — afi (@afi09990) April 13, 2021

CBSE 10th cancelled and 12th Postponed till June.



What about ICSE and ISC ?#cancelicseexams2021 — Faisal Aman (@AmanFaisal3) April 14, 2021

Apart from ICSE, demands for cancelling other board exams are also rising after CBSE’s decision. Jignesh Mevani, MLA from Vadgam Assembly Constituency, Gujarat, said the state’s education department should take a decision soon to cancel Class 10, 12 final exams.

“Even after CBSE has postponed & cancelled offline exams of Class 10th & 12th, but Gujarat government is still adamant to risk the lives of students & their parents by forcing them to appear for exams offline!” he tweeted.

Even after CBSE has postponed & cancelled offline exams of Class 10th & 12th, but Gujarat government is still adamant to risk the lives of students & their parents by forcing them to appear for exams offline! @vijayrupanibjp CANCEL CLASS 10th AND 12th EXAMS!! pic.twitter.com/U1QR6v2noW — Jignesh Mevani (@jigneshmevani80) April 14, 2021

Gerry Arathoon, Chief Executive and Secretary, CISCE, told Careers360 that a decision for Class 10, 12 students will be taken soon.

"The CISCE board will take a decision regarding its ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) examinations 2021 at the earliest and will inform all concerned afterwards," Mr Arathoon said.