ICSE Board Exam 2021 Optional For Class 10 Students: CISCE

Image credit: Shutterstock ICSE board exam students will have an option to opt out: CISCE (representational photo)

ICSE exam 2021: Appearing in the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) or Class 10 final exams in 2021 has been made optional for students. The Council for The Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) today announced that ICSE and ISC (Class 12) final exams have been postponed and a final decision on the conduct of the board exams will be taken in the first week of June 2021. This was done in response to the increase in COVID-19 cases across the country. While exams will be held for ISC students later, ICSE students will be allowed to opt out.

ICSE students can either choose to write their final exams in offline mode along with ISC or Class 12 students, or to not appear in the final exams at all.

If students do not appear for the exams, their result will be prepared based on criteria, which will be developed and announced by the board later.

“In view of the ICSE (Class 10) candidates opting for the second option, the CISCE will develop an unbiased criterion while preparing the result of such candidates,” the council said.

This will be similar to what CBSE had announced for its students. While CBSE 12 final exams have been postponed, Class 10 exams stand cancelled. The board said it will develop an “objective criterion” to evaluate and announce results for Class 10 students.

Elaborating on the “objective criterion”, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ had said in a press conference that the board will use practical exam marks and internal assessments. CBSE, however, has not confirmed it officially.

CBSE students, who are not satisfied with the evaluation method and their results, will be given another chance to appear for offline exams later.

The ICSE final exams were scheduled from May 4 to June 7. After today’s announcement, these exams stand postponed. ISC or Class 12 final exams started on April 8.