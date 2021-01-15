ICSI To Announce CSEET 2021 Result At Icsi.edu On January 18

  • Home
The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will release the CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) result 2021 on January 18, 2021 at 2 pm on its official website icsi.edu.

Written By Bhoomika Aggarwal | Updated: Jan 15, 2021 9:11 pm IST

New Delhi:

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will release the CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) result 2021 on January 18, 2021 at 2 pm on its official website icsi.edu. Candidates can check the result of this new entrance examination by logging into the CSEET 2021 admission portal using their credentials. CSEET 2021 exam was conducted on January 9 and 10, 2021 in an online mode.

Steps to check CSEET 2021 result

  • Visit the official website icsi.edu

  • Hover mouse cursor over the examination tab to open the sub-menu, select CSEET 2021 and result

  • The CSEET 2021 login window will open. Login using the name and CSEET roll number.

  • The CSEET 2021 score card will be displayed with a break of marks and total marks.

  • Candidates can take a printout of the result and use it later

ICSI had also released the CSEET 2021 mock test to help the candidates prepare for the entrance examination.

CSEET had been introduced in 2020 April for admission into the Executive Programme of Company Secretaryship Course offered by Institute of Company Secretaries of India. It consists of four papers-- Paper 1- Business Communication, Paper 2- Legal Aptitude and logical reasoning, Paper 3- Economic and Business environment and Paper-4 Current Affairs and Viwa.

ICSI is also due to release the results of CA Foundation exam held in December 2020. The result will be announced on January 18 itself on the official website.

