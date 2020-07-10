ICSE result 2020 will be released today on official website, cisce.org

ICSE result 2020 will be released today. The result will be released on the official website for the Council of Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE). CISCE confirmed the result date and time yesterday. A notice published by the Council on its website said that the result for ICSE students would be released on July 10 at 3 pm. CISCE had submitted to the Supreme Court that it will announce board exam results by mid-July.

ICSE or class 10 result will be available on the CAREERS portal and school principals will be able to download their respective school's results by using Principal's login ID and password.

Students will be able to check ICSE result from the Council's official website, 'cisce.org', and 'results.cisce.org'.

Students can also get their ICSE result through SMS. To get results on SMS, students would need to send their Unique id to 09248082883 in the following format : 'ICSE/ISC (Unique ID)'.

CISCE had scheduled ICSE exams in March but had to cancel exam for some papers due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the consequent nation-wide lockdown announced to prevent its spread.

The Council later announced that it will conduct remaining ICSE exams in July. The decision was challenged in Supreme Court after which the Council dropped the idea of conducting the exam for remaining papers and said that it will come up with an alternative scheme to assess students in the cancelled papers.

CISCE's alternative assessment scheme is percentage based giving weightage to marks scored by students in three best subjects and on the basis of internal assessment marks in the said subject.

In 2019, ICSE results were announced on May 7. The overall pass percentage was 98.54 per cent.



