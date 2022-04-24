  • Home
ICSE 10th Semester 2 Exam 2022 Tomorrow; Exam Day Instructions, COVID-19 Guidelines To Follow

ICSE 10th Semester 2 Exam 2022: The students will appear on their English language (Paper 1) on April 25, the paper will be of 90 minutes duration from 11 AM to 12:30 PM

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Apr 24, 2022 5:33 pm IST | Source: Careers360

ICSE 10th semester 2 exam will be held from April 25
Image credit: shutterstock.com

ICSE 10th Semester 2 Exam 2022: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will conduct the ICSE, Class 10 semester 2 examinations from Monday, April 25. The students will appear on their English language (Paper 1) on the first day, the paper will be of 90 minutes duration from 11 AM to 12:30 PM.

The students who will appear in the ICSE, 10th exam need to carry their hall ticket and to follow the COVID-19 guidelines- wearing masks, sanitisers and to maintain social distancing as the COVID-19 cases are in rise.

ICSE 10th Semester 2 Exam 2022: Important Exam Day Guidelines To Follow

  1. Students need to carry the admit card and should reach the exam centre 30 minutes before the exam
  2. Considering the present COVID-19 pandemic situation, students need to undergo a temperature check, they will be required to maintain social distancing, wear a mask and use sanitiser
  3. Electronic gadgets like mobile phones, electronic gadgets, watches, calculators are not allowed at the exam centre
  4. Read all the instructions given on question paper carefully, and then answer.

The ICSE, Class 10 exam will be concluded on May 23. The students can practice sample papers, previous years papers from the official website- cisce.org.

