ICSE 10th Semester 2 Exam 2022 From April 25; Here Are Last Five Years' Papers On Major Subjects

Image credit: Shutterstock ICSE exams 2022 will commence on April 25

ICSE 10th Semester 2 Exam 2022: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is set to commence semester 2 ICSE (Class 10) examination from April 25, 2022. The ICSE semester 2 starts with English Language- paper 1. Earlier, CISCE had issued the subject-wise specimen question papers, syllabus, time table and regulations for the students who are appearing for ICSE 2022 exams. Candidates can check the CISCE official website- cisce.org for elaborated knowledge regarding the ICSE semester-2 exams.

Students are waiting for the admit card for ISCE semester 2 exams 2022 currently. Once CISCE will release the admit card, it will be accessible either by the schools or directly by the students through the official website. The board is expected to share the admit cards for the ICSE and ISC this week.

As the final exams of 10th ICSE are coming closer, students are looking for sample papers of major subjects to practise the lessons and to get clear about the ICSE marking schemes. Candidates must visit CISCE's official website to get the specimen question papers for the last five years for all the subjects.

Check the last few years’ ICSE exam questions papers and syllabus.

ICSE 10th Semester 2 Exams 2022: Paper Pattern Of Major Subjects

ICSE English Paper

In the ICSE (Class 10) English- Paper 2 exam 2021, students got extra 15 minutes time to read the question papers thoroughly. The time that was given at the head of this paper was the time allowed for writing the answers. The paper asked to attempt five questions in all. Students had to attempt at least one question from each of the sections A, B and C. Candidates might attempt the remaining two questions from any section(s) of their choice. The intended marks for questions or parts of questions were given in brackets. Check ICSE 2021 exam question papers.

ICSE Mathematics Paper

The ICSE (Class 10) Mathematics paper in the year 2020 has 100 marks in total. Candidates were allowed additional 15 minutes for only reading the paper. This Question Paper consisted of three sections- A, B and C. The candidates were required to attempt all questions from section A and all questions either from section B or section C. In section A, the Internal choice had been provided in three questions of four marks each and two questions of six marks each. Section B had an internal choice of two questions of four marks each. In section C, the internal choice had been provided in two questions of four marks each. All working, including rough work, were asked to be done on the same sheet and adjacent to the rest of the answer. The intended marks for questions or parts of questions were given in brackets. Mathematical tables and graph papers were provided to the students. Check ICSE exam 2020 question papers.

ICSE Geography Paper

In the ICSE (Class 10) Geography paper, the students got extra 15 minutes time to read the question paper. The time that was given at the head of this paper was the time allowed for writing the answers. Part I was compulsory. All questions from Part I were to be attempted by the students. A total of five questions were attempted from Part II. The intended marks for questions or parts of questions were given in brackets. Check the rest of the papers for the ICSE exam 2019.

ICSE Chemistry Paper

Candidates were asked to answer to the paper that must be written on the paper provided separately by the exam centre. The students were not allowed to write during the first 15 minutes. This time was dedicated to reading the question paper. The time given at the head of the paper was the time allowed for writing the answers. Section I was compulsory. Attempting any four questions from Section II was mandatory. The intended marks for questions or parts of questions are given in brackets. Check ICSE exam 2018 question papers.