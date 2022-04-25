ICSE 10th Semester 2 Exam 2022 To Begin Today With English Paper

ICSE 10th semester 2 exam 2022 will begin today

ICSE 10th Semester 2 Exam 2022: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) ICSE Class 10 semester 2 examination will commence on Monday, April 25 with English paper. The ICSE paper will be 90 minutes long and will be held from 11 AM to 12:30 PM.



The English language paper will be of 40 marks, and will consist of three sections. In the first section, the candidates have to write a composition of 300 to 350 words, section B will contain questions on letter writing of 10 marks, and section C consist of questions of five marks.



The students need to appear in the ICSE, 10th exam following the COVID-19 guidelines- wearing masks, sanitisers and to maintain social distancing are must. The students need to carry their admit card and to reach the exam centre 30 minutes before the exam.



ICSE 10th Semester 2 Exam 2022: Follow These Important Exam Day Instructions



1. Candidates need to follow Covid-19 SOPs, they required to maintain social distancing, wear a mask and use sanitiser



2. Carry hall ticket and reach exam centre 30 minutes before the allotted time



3. Do not wear any jewellery (or any metal items), shoes/footwear with thick soles, and garments with large buttons inside the exam hall



4. Candidates will not be allowed to carry mobile phones, electronic gadgets, watches, calculators, their own stationery items, pens, wallets, and goggles.



The ICSE semester 2 exam will be concluded on May 23.

