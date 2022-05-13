  • Home
ICSE 10th Semester 2 Chemistry Paper 2022 Analysis: CISCE Official Clarifies About 'Error' In Question Paper

ICSE Chemistry Paper Analysis 2022: CISCE Secretary Gerry Arathoon told Careers360 that there was no error in the Class 10 Chemistry paper. "The council could not find any error in the Class 10 Chemistry paper, and have not received any complaints though," the official said

Education | Written By Arnab Mitra | Updated: May 13, 2022 8:14 pm IST | Source: Careers360

ICSE 10th Semester 2 Chemistry Paper 2022 Analysis: CISCE Official Clarifies About 'Error' In Question Paper
Check paper analysis of ICSE Chemistry
Image credit: shutterstock.com

ICSE Chemistry Paper Analysis 2022: The students who have appeared in the Indian School Certificate Examinations (ICSE) semester 2 Class 10 Chemistry exam 2022 reviewed the paper a bit difficult, with few questions appeared to be incorrect. As per students, the question number 2 in the paper was found to be incorrect. The teachers also reviewed the same, Saroj Raman, Principal, The Academy School, Pune said, "The Chemistry paper was moderately difficult. The biggest issue that came to the fore was the students felt Q2, ii, b, question was incorrect. The MCQ questions were a bit challenging and for some the written section was easy." CBSE Class 10, 12 Exams LIVE: Term 2 English, Elements Of Business Papers End; Check Analysis

Meanwhile, CISCE Secretary Gerry Arathoon told Careers360 that there was no error in the Class 10 Chemistry paper. "The council could not find any error in the Class 10 Chemistry paper, and have not received any complaints though," the official said. ALSO READ | ISC Semester 2 Home Science Paper-1 Exam Tomorrow; Check Specimen Question Paper

According to Palak Aggarwal, an ICSE aspirant, the Class 10 Chemistry paper was a bit difficult, with MCQ questions found to be challenging. "The paper was not at all easy, especially the MCQ part was found to be difficult. The paper did not follow the pattern of sample paper, and there were out of syllabus questions too," the student said.

The ICSE Class 10 Chemistry paper is of 40 marks, and was conducted for a duration of two hours starting from 11 am. The Indian School Certificate (ISC) Class 12 exam will be held on Saturday, May 14 on Home Science - Paper 1 (Theory) and ICSE students will appear on their Biology paper on May 17.

As per the schedule, the ICSE exam will be concluded on May 20, While ISC exam on June 6. The entire schedule is available on the official website- cisce.org.

ISC Exams CISCE Board Exam ICSE board exams

