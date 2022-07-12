CISCE Likely To Announce ICSE 10th Result 2022 This Week: Official

Image credit: shutterstock.com Download ICSE 10th scorecard at results.cisce.org, cisce.org

ICSE 10th Result 2022: The Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) Class 10 exam result 2022 is likely to be announced this week, by Saturday, July 16. CISCE official told Careers360, "ICSE, 10th exam result 2022 is likely to be announced by July 16, the result date will be informed soon." ICSE result will be available on the websites- cisce.org, results.cisce.org. ALSO READ | CBSE Term 2 Result 2022: Class 10, 12 Results Expected Date

Nearly, a lakh student appeared in the ICSE 10th exam 2022 this year held from April 25 to May 23. The students can check the ICSE results 2022 using their roll number, date of birth. The schools can access 10th result by logging in to the Careers portal using the Principal’s login ID and password.

The students need to secure a minimum of 33 per cent in aggregate and overall to get pass in the ICSE, ISC exams. The ISC, 12th exam result 2022 is likely to be announced by July-end.

ICSE 10th Result 2022: How To Check

Visit the official websites-- results.cisce.org and cisce.org Click on the result link. Select your class On the login window, enter your unique ID, index number and other required information ICSE, 10th Semester 2 Results will be displayed on the screen Download the scorecard and take a print out for future references.

The final result will be announced after compiling the results of both semesters; semester 1 and 2, as per CISCE.