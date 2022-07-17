ICSE 10th Result 2022 Out: Girls Shine In Merit List; Meet The Toppers

ICSE 10th Result 2022

ICSE 10th Result 2022: Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) Class 10 result 2022 is declared today, July 17, by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE). The ICSE 10th result is now available on the official website - cisce.org. In ICSE Class 10 result, Hargun Kaur Matharu, Anika Gupta, Pushkar Tripathi and Kanishka Mittal are named at the top rank. All these four students have bagged the first rank with 499 marks (99.80 per cent). About 110 students have made it to the top three merit positions. ICSE 10th Result 2022 Live Updates

Direct Link: ICSE 10th Result 2022