ICSE 10th Result 2022 Out: Direct Link; How to Check

ICSE 10th Result 2022

ICSE 10th Result 2022: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has declared the ICSE Class 10th result 2022 at 5 pm today, July 17. The ICSE 10th result 2022 is available on the official website -- cisce.org, results.cisce.org. The head of schools can check their students’ results on the Careers portal of the council using principal’s ID and password. Students can access and download the Class 10 ICSE results using their unique identification number and index number. ICSE 10th Result 2022 Live Updates

The CISCE has prepared the ICSE 2022 final mark sheet by equally considering the marks scored by a student in both semester1 and semester 2. Students can check their CISCE Class 10 result by following the step-by guide or the direct link given here.

ICSE 10th Result 2022: How to Check

1. Go to the official website -- cisce.org

2. Click on the 'ICSE Class 10 result 2022' link

3. Enter unique ID, index number, and captcha

4. Submit and ICSE 2022 result will appear on the screen

5. Download it and print a copy for future reference.

Direct Link: ICSE 10th Result 2022

Students who wish to apply for revaluation or rechecking process of the ICSE Class 10 results can apply online from the official website -- cisce.org. The ICSE result rechecking window will be activated from July 17 to July 23.