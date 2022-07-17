Image credit: shutterstock.com Check ICSE 10th result 2022 at cisce.org

ICSE Result 2022 Live: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will announce the ICSE 10th Class result today, July 17. According to CISCE, "the ICSE 10th result 2022 semester 2 examination will be declared on Sunday, July 17 at 5 PM." The ICSE Class 10 result 2022 once released, will be available on the official website- cisce.org.

The candidates can access the ICSE 10th result 2022 on the official website- cisce.org. On the home page, click on the ICSE, 10th result 2022 link. For accessing the ICSE Year 2022 exam results, candidates must select ICSE, from the course option. Next, the candidates need to enter the unique ID, index number, and captcha. Once ICSE scorecard shown on screen, the candidates can download and take a print out for further references.

To check ICSE Class 10 result 2022 via SMS, the candidates need to send the Unique ID to the number- 09248082883. The schools can also access the ICSE results through CAREERS portal of CISCE using the principal's login ID and password.

The ICSE 10th final result 2022 will be announced on the basis of marks received in both the semester 1 and 2 examinations. The ICSE reevaluation process will commence from July 17, and the candidates can apply for rechecking on the official website- cisce.org till July 23.