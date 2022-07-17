  • Home
Live

CISCE ICSE 10th Result 2022 Live: ICSE Result Today At Cisce.org; Direct Link, Websites To Check

ICSE 10th Result 2022 Date Live: CISCE 10th result 2022 will be announced today at 5 PM. Check ICSE Class 10 result 2022 on the official website- cisce.org

Education | Written By Arnab Mitra | Updated: Jul 17, 2022 10:40 am IST

CISCE ICSE 10th Result 2022 Live: ICSE Result Today At Cisce.org; Direct Link, Websites To Check
Check ICSE 10th result 2022 at cisce.org
Image credit: shutterstock.com

ICSE Result 2022 Live: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will announce the ICSE 10th Class result today, July 17. According to CISCE, "the ICSE 10th result 2022 semester 2 examination will be declared on Sunday, July 17 at 5 PM." The ICSE Class 10 result 2022 once released, will be available on the official website- cisce.org.

The candidates can access the ICSE 10th result 2022 on the official website- cisce.org. On the home page, click on the ICSE, 10th result 2022 link. For accessing the ICSE Year 2022 exam results, candidates must select ICSE, from the course option. Next, the candidates need to enter the unique ID, index number, and captcha. Once ICSE scorecard shown on screen, the candidates can download and take a print out for further references.

To check ICSE Class 10 result 2022 via SMS, the candidates need to send the Unique ID to the number- 09248082883. The schools can also access the ICSE results through CAREERS portal of CISCE using the principal's login ID and password.

The ICSE 10th final result 2022 will be announced on the basis of marks received in both the semester 1 and 2 examinations. The ICSE reevaluation process will commence from July 17, and the candidates can apply for rechecking on the official website- cisce.org till July 23.

Live updates

ICSE 10th Result 2022 Live: CISCE will announce the ICSE semester 2 exam 2022 result at cisce.org; direct link, websites to download score card

10:40 AM IST
July 17, 2022

IS ICSE 10th Result 2022 Declared?

The ICSE 10th result 2022 will be declared today at 5 PM. ICSE result on the official website- cisce.org. Also Read 



10:31 AM IST
July 17, 2022

ICSE 10th Result 2022 Today

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will announce the ICSE Class 10 semester 2 exam result today, July 17. The ICSE result will be announced at 5 PM.    

ICSE Result cisce results
