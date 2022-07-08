ICSE 10th Result 2022 Likely Next Week; Know Minimum Passing Marks

Image credit: Shutterstock ICSE Class 10 Result 2022

CISCE 10th Result 2022: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is likely to declare the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) Result 2022 by July 16, 2022. The ICSE (Class 10) result 2022 can be checked from the official website of CISCE -- cisce.org. According to the reports, the Council has completed the evaluation process for ICSE Class 10 result 2022 while for ISC Class 12 is yet to be completed. However, the CISCE yet to disclose the date and time for CISCE 10th result 2022. To qualify the exam, students have to score minimum 33 per cent in each subject and in aggregate for CISE Class 10 result 2022.

The CISCE will prepare the ICSE marksheet 2022 by considering the scores obtained by a student in both semester 1 and semester 2 exams. Students must have to score minimum 33 per cent marks overall to pass the CISCE Class 10 board exams 2022.

This year, the CISCE has conducted the ICSE and ISC exam in two semester due to the complications posed by the Covid-19 pandemic. The syllabus was divided by the Council for both the semester in 50:50. The CISCE result can be accessed by the schools using the Principal’s login ID and password. Students can collect the ICSE scorecard 2022 from their respective schools. To check ICSE result 2022 directly from the official website, students need to use their login credentials such as Unique Identification numbers and index numbers.

CISCE Class 10 Result 2022: List of Websites

cisce.org

results.cisce.org

The CISCE board had conducted the ICSE semester 2 exams between April 25 and May 23, 2022. Whereas, the exams for ISC (Class 12) board exams were conducted from April 26 to June 13, 2022.

CISCE Class 10 Result 2022: How to Check