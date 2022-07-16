ICSE 10th Result 2022 Date, Time Announced: Direct Link; Websites To Check

Image credit: Shutterstock ICSE 10th Result 2022 Date, Time Announced

ICSE Class 10th Result 2022: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will declare the ICSE Semester 2 result 2022 tomorrow, July 17 at 5 PM. CISCE Class 10th results can be downloaded from the official website of the CISCE - cisce.org, once declared. The school heads can check the CISCE ICSE results 2022 by using the principal’s login ID and password. Students can check their ICSE Class 10 scores via SMS or through Digilocker app.

Latest: Top Courses after 10th Class, Download Free! Don't Miss: Which Stream is Best after 10th Class? Know Here Also See: 10 Best Scholarships for Class 10 Students, Check Now

Students can also collect their ICSE 10th mark sheet from their respective schools. The CISCE has conducted the ICSE semester 2 board exams between April 25 and May 23, 2022.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

List Of Websites To Check

cisce.org

results.cisce.org

results.nic.in.

How To Check ICSE 10th Result 2022:

Visit the official websites-- results.cisce.org and cisce.org Click on the result link. Select your class On the login window, enter your unique ID, index number and other required information ICSE 10th Semester 2 Results will be displayed on the screen Download the scorecard and take a print out for future references.

ICSE 10th Results 2022: Direct Link

Students can check their ICSE 10th score directly on mobile phone via SMS service. To get ICSE 2022 result through SMS, students have to type their Unique ID in the given manner -- ICSE 1234567 (Seven Digit Unique ID) and send it to -- 09248082883

The CISCE has prepared the ICSE 2022 results by giving equal weightage to both semester 1 and semester 2 examination. While preparing the ICSE 10th marksheet, the Council have considered marks obtained by a student in semester 1 , semester 2 and the project, internal assessment marks. Students must have to appear and qualify both semester in order to pass the ICSE Board exams 2022.