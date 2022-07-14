ICSE 10th Result 2022 Expected Tomorrow

Image credit: shutterstock.com Download ICSE scorecard at cisce.org, results.cisce.org

ICSE 10th Result 2022: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is likely to announce the result of ICSE, Class 10 exam 2022 on Friday, July 15. CISCE official earlier told Careers360 that the ICSE, Class 10 exam result is expected to be announced by July 16. Once announced, students can download the ICSE, 10th scorecard on the websites- cisce.org, results.cisce.org. CBSE, CISCE Result Live 2022

Around a lakh student appeared in the ICSE exam this year which was concluded in May. The ICSE, 10th scorecard will be available to download using roll number, date of birth. The schools can access 10th result by logging in to the Careers portal using the Principal’s login ID and password.

ICSE 10th Result 2022: Steps To Check

Visit the official websites-- results.cisce.org and cisce.org Click on the result link. Select your class On the login window, enter your unique ID, index number and other required information ICSE, 10th Semester 2 Results will be displayed on the screen Download the scorecard and take a print out for future references.

Meanwhile, the ISC, 12th exam result 2022 will be announced by July-end. The minimum passing marks in the ICSE exam is 33 per cent. The final result will be announced after compiling the results of both semesters; semester 1 and 2, as per CISCE.

For details on ICSE result, please visit the websites- cisce.org, results.cisce.org.