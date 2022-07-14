ICSE 10th Result 2022 Expected Tomorrow

ICSE Result 2022: CISCE is likely to announce 10th exam result 2022 tomorrow. Download ICSE scorecard on the websites- cisce.org, results.cisce.org

Education | Written By Arnab Mitra | Updated: Jul 14, 2022 8:36 am IST

RELATED NEWS

CISCE Likely To Announce ICSE 10th Result 2022 This Week: Official
ICSE Class 10 Result 2022 Expected Next Week; Official Website To Check
ICSE, ISC Results 2022: Expected Date, Official Website To Check CISCE Semester 2 Result
CISCE To Conduct ICSE, ISC Exams Once A Year From 2023
ICSE Semester 2 Economics Exam Today; Check Guidelines, Other Details
ICSE 10th Biology Paper Analysis 2022: "Easy, MCQs Were Difficult," Say Students; Check Teachers' Review
ICSE 10th Result 2022 Expected Tomorrow
Download ICSE scorecard at cisce.org, results.cisce.org
Image credit: shutterstock.com

ICSE 10th Result 2022: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is likely to announce the result of ICSE, Class 10 exam 2022 on Friday, July 15. CISCE official earlier told Careers360 that the ICSE, Class 10 exam result is expected to be announced by July 16. Once announced, students can download the ICSE, 10th scorecard on the websites- cisce.org, results.cisce.org. CBSE, CISCE Result Live 2022

Latest: Top Courses after 10th Class, Download Free!

Don't Miss: Which Stream is Best after 10th Class? Know Here

Also See: 10 Best Scholarships for Class 10 Students, Check Now

Around a lakh student appeared in the ICSE exam this year which was concluded in May. The ICSE, 10th scorecard will be available to download using roll number, date of birth. The schools can access 10th result by logging in to the Careers portal using the Principal’s login ID and password.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

ICSE 10th Result 2022: Steps To Check

  1. Visit the official websites-- results.cisce.org and cisce.org
  2. Click on the result link. Select your class
  3. On the login window, enter your unique ID, index number and other required information
  4. ICSE, 10th Semester 2 Results will be displayed on the screen
  5. Download the scorecard and take a print out for future references.

Meanwhile, the ISC, 12th exam result 2022 will be announced by July-end. The minimum passing marks in the ICSE exam is 33 per cent. The final result will be announced after compiling the results of both semesters; semester 1 and 2, as per CISCE.

For details on ICSE result, please visit the websites- cisce.org, results.cisce.org.

Click here for more Education News
ICSE Result ICSE Results CISCE Board Exam
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CBSE, CISCE Result Live 2022: ICSE 10th Result Likely Tomorrow; Direct Link, Time, Key Points
Live | CBSE, CISCE Result Live 2022: ICSE 10th Result Likely Tomorrow; Direct Link, Time, Key Points
CUET Aspirants Complain About Lack Of Time To Prepare
CUET Aspirants Complain About Lack Of Time To Prepare
Delhi High Court To Hear On Thursday Plea To Postpone NEET-UG
Delhi High Court To Hear On Thursday Plea To Postpone NEET-UG
All India Forensic Science Entrance Test 2022 To Be Held On July 24
All India Forensic Science Entrance Test 2022 To Be Held On July 24
NEET PG 2022 Result For 50 Per Cent AQI Seats Declared; Direct link Here
NEET PG 2022 Result For 50 Per Cent AQI Seats Declared; Direct link Here
.......................... Advertisement ..........................