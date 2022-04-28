ICSE 10th History And Civics, 12th ISC Commerce Papers Today; CISCE Semester 2 Exam Key Points

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) which conducts the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE), or Class 10, and Indian School Certificate (ISC), or Class 12, exams is all set to hold the History and Civics and Commerce papers respectively today, April 28. ICSE Class 10 History and Civics Paper will start at 11 am and will be held for 90 minutes duration, the ISC Class 12 Commerce paper will be held between 2 pm and 3:30 pm. LIVE UPDATES

As per the specimen copies issued by the council, the ICSE Class 10 History and Civics paper will be held for 40 marks. The question paper will have two parts -- Part 1 and Part 2. Students will be required to attempt all questions from the compulsory Part 1 sections, while only three questions are to be attempted from Part 2, one out of two questions from Section A and two out of three questions from Section B.

For Commerce, all the questions will be required to be attempted.

CISCE Semester 2 Exam Guidelines

Candidates must reach the examination centre well ahead of time to ensure staggered movement and smooth entry to avoid overcrowding. Candidates must maintain social distancing in their movement from the main school gate to the Examination Hall / room. During entry to and exit from the examination hall / room, candidates are advised to do so in a staggered manner to maintain social distancing norms. Candidates must use face masks/cover and carry their own hand sanitiser. Candidates are required to bring their own writing stationery and avoid sharing the same with other candidates. Candidates are required to carry their Admission Cards to the Examination Hall / room. Candidates need to strictly follow all the safety instructions at the examination centre.

