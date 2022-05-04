CISCE ICSE 10th Geography Paper Analysis 2022: "Easy, Scoring Paper"; Check Students, Teachers' Reactions

  • Home
Saroj Raman, Principal, The Academy School, Pune said, "The Geography paper was easy and the questions were fairly straight. It was comparatively easier than 1st Semester's Geography paper. The students were able to attempt all the questions and are hopeful of scoring good results."

Education | Written By Arnab Mitra | Updated: May 4, 2022 5:58 pm IST | Source: Careers360

CISCE ICSE 10th Geography Paper Analysis 2022:
Check ICSE 10th Geography paper analysis
Image credit: shutterstock.com

ICSE 10th Geography Paper Analysis 2022: The students who have appeared on their Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) Class 10 Geography exam on Wednesday, May 4 analysed the paper as easy and scoring. The ICSE Geography paper is of 40 marks, and was held from 10:30 AM to 12 PM. Nikhil Sharma, an ICSE aspirant said that the paper was quite easy and followed the pattern of sample papers. "The ICSE Geography paper was quite easy and comparatively easier than the semester 1 paper. The paper was scoring, and I can expect a score above 90 marks," the student said.

Another student Shruti Goyal said that the paper followed the pattern of sample paper and few questions were common as that of the internal exams. "The semester 2 Geography paper was balanced, easy and scoring. The ISC paper was not at all lengthy, and questions followed the pattern of sample paper," Ms. Goyal said.

The teacher also reviewed the ISC Geography paper as balanced and easy. Saroj Raman, Principal, The Academy School, Pune said, "The Geography paper was easy and the questions were fairly straight. It was comparatively easier than 1st Semester's Geography paper. The students were able to attempt all the questions and are hopeful of scoring good results. They were anticipating a tougher paper but were glad to come across an easier one instead."

Meanwhile, the Indian School Certificate (ISC), Class 12 semester 2 Economics exam will be held on Thursday, May 5. ISC 12th semester 2 Economics exam will be conducted in total of 40 marks.

In the ISC semester 2 Economics question paper, there will be three sections- A, B and C. Students are required to answer all the questions from Section A, Section B and Section C. Section A will contain 8 marks, Section B 12 marks and Section C will have 20 marks.

The ICSE, Class 10 exam will be concluded on May 23, the entire exam schedule is available on the official website- cisce.org.

