ICSE 10th Geography Paper 2022 Today; Important Exam Day Instructions To Follow

ICSE 10th Geography paper 2022 today

ICSE 10th Geography Exam 2022: The Indian Certificate of School Examination (ICSE) Class 10 students will appear in the semester 2 Geography HCG Paper 2 and Geography HCG Paper 2 (Thailand) paper on Wednesday, May 4. The ICSE Geography paper will be of 40 marks, 10 minutes of reading time will also be allotted to the students to read the paper. In the ICSE Geography Class 10 question paper, there will be two sections -- Section A and Section B. While Section A, as per the specimen question paper will be map-based and will comprise 10 marks, Section B will have questions with internal choices within them.



The ICSE semester 2 Geography paper will be held from 11:00 AM to 12:30 PM. Students will have to write their UID (Unique Identification Number), Index Number, and Subject on the top sheet of the answer booklets. All entries on the answer booklet are to be made with black, or blue ballpoint pen only



ICSE 10th Geography Exam 2022: Key Pointers For Students



- Candidates need to follow Covid-19 SOPs, they required to maintain social distancing, wear a mask and use sanitiser.



- Carry hall ticket and reach exam centre 30 minutes before the allotted time.



- Do not wear any jewellery (or any metal items), shoes/footwear with thick soles, and garments with large buttons inside the exam hall.



- Candidates will not be allowed to carry mobile phones, electronic gadgets, watches, calculators, their own stationery items, pens, wallets, and goggles.



For details on ICSE semester 2 exam 2022, please visit the website- cisce.org.

