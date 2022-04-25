CISCE ICSE 10th English Paper Analysis 2022: "Paper Was Easy"; Check Students, Teachers' Reactions

Image credit: shutterstock.com Check ICSE 10th English paper analysis

ICSE 10th English Paper Analysis 2022: The students who have appeared on their Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) Class 10 English exam on day one on Monday, April 25 analysed the paper as easy and moderate. According to the students, the Class 10 English paper was not tough and followed the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE)'s paper pattern. Simantini Biswas, an ICSE aspirant said that the questions were quite similar to that they have answered in their internal examination. "The questions were quite easy and followed the pattern of sample papers. Even, lots of questions were quite common with that of the internal examination," the student said. ICSE 10th Exam 2022 Live Updates | Semester 2 English Paper Ends; Exam Analysis, Pattern, Date Sheet

According to the teachers and experts, the ICSE English paper was simple and not at all difficult. Keya Sinha, Principal, National Gems Higher Secondary School, Kolkata said, "the question paper for English Language, Paper 1, was well received by teachers and candidates alike. The composition topics in Q 1 were all very straightforward and simple. The questions on letter writing and notification were also simple and uncomplicated."

Saroj Raman, Principal, The Academy School, Pune reviewed the paper as easy and not lengthy. "The paper wasn’t too lengthy and the specimen papers that the students wrote helped them match up with the ticking time. While taking the feedback from students, there were mixed reactions to exams," the Principal said.

Anisha Mehta, English Teacher, The Shriram Millennium School, Noida said that the paper was balanced and CISCE refrained from doing any experiment in the semester 2 English paper. "It would be most appropriate to say that the question paper was a mix of simple and straightforward questions to keep it easy for the students who have been under a lot of pressure throughout this year to write their Board Exams twice," the teacher said.

Analysing the paper, the teacher said that the questions in the long composition section were creative and innovative, while the rest of the paper was simple and not lengthy. "Overall, an easy to average paper as far as the difficulty level is concerned," she said.

The students will appear in their English Literature (Paper 2) on Tuesday, April 26. The ICSE, Class 10 exam will be concluded on May 23, the entire exam schedule is available on the official website- cisce.org.