  • Home
  • Education
  • ICRI Announces Free Education For COVID Affected Students

ICRI Announces Free Education For COVID Affected Students

The Institute of Clinical Research India (ICRI) has announced it will sponsor the education of students who have lost their parents to COVID-19.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: May 18, 2021 4:29 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

IIT Gandhinagar Releases White Paper On COVID Care Facility To Help Other Institutions
Education Minister Launches AICTE’s Faculty Development Programme Today
JMI Admission 2021-22: Jamia Millia Islamia Launches Prospectus, Introduces 4 New Departments, 8 Courses
AICTE, Ministry Of Education Launch Project To Train Students In Cyber Security Awareness
Uttar Pradesh: Another AMU Professor Dies Of COVID-19
Delhi University: DUTA Requests For Alternative Mode Of Evaluation For Final-Semester Students
ICRI Announces Free Education For COVID Affected Students
Institute of Clinical Research India (ICRI) announces free education for COVID affected students (representational)
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The Institute of Clinical Research India (ICRI) has announced it will sponsor the education of students who have lost their parents to COVID-19. The institute has asked NGOs, associations and government bodies to provide information regarding such students.

“Universities and colleges of foreign affiliation can contact us...to take this initiative beyond the boundaries...in the midst of the crisis, ICRI pledged to provide unaffected and uninterrupted education at the level of post-graduation and graduation,” an official statement said.

Kanishk Dugal, COO of ICRI said, “Numerous young lives have been destroyed due to loss of both their parents in this pandemic. In these times of great stress, we at ICRI will step forward to help these children and not deprive them of their future. Our vision is to ensure that students who have lost out on education due to the death of their parents can avail free quality education."

ICRI offers industry-oriented programs in Clinical Research, Healthcare, Psychology, Aviation, and Logistics Management. Students can get admission to any of ICRI’s campuses at Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Jaipur, Dehradun, Bhopal, Mangalore, Bangalore, Chennai, Puducherry, Thanjavur, and Nasik.

Students who want to avail education under this scheme will have to furnish documents confirming the demise of their parents and a copy of aadhar card, previous education certificates along with a character certificate from the passing school, the institute said.

Click here for more Education News
Education News COVID-19
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Telangana Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS ECET) Application Deadline Extended
Telangana Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS ECET) Application Deadline Extended
CBSE 12th Board Exam: Plea In Supreme Court Against Cancelling Exam
CBSE 12th Board Exam: Plea In Supreme Court Against Cancelling Exam
COVID-19: CBSE Extends Deadline Till June 30 For Schools To Tabulate Marks For Class 10
COVID-19: CBSE Extends Deadline Till June 30 For Schools To Tabulate Marks For Class 10
IIT Gandhinagar Releases White Paper On COVID Care Facility To Help Other Institutions
IIT Gandhinagar Releases White Paper On COVID Care Facility To Help Other Institutions
CBSE Extends Deadline For Schools To Submit Class 10 Marks
CBSE Extends Deadline For Schools To Submit Class 10 Marks
.......................... Advertisement ..........................