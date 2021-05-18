Image credit: Shutterstock Institute of Clinical Research India (ICRI) announces free education for COVID affected students (representational)

The Institute of Clinical Research India (ICRI) has announced it will sponsor the education of students who have lost their parents to COVID-19. The institute has asked NGOs, associations and government bodies to provide information regarding such students.

“Universities and colleges of foreign affiliation can contact us...to take this initiative beyond the boundaries...in the midst of the crisis, ICRI pledged to provide unaffected and uninterrupted education at the level of post-graduation and graduation,” an official statement said.

Kanishk Dugal, COO of ICRI said, “Numerous young lives have been destroyed due to loss of both their parents in this pandemic. In these times of great stress, we at ICRI will step forward to help these children and not deprive them of their future. Our vision is to ensure that students who have lost out on education due to the death of their parents can avail free quality education."

ICRI offers industry-oriented programs in Clinical Research, Healthcare, Psychology, Aviation, and Logistics Management. Students can get admission to any of ICRI’s campuses at Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Jaipur, Dehradun, Bhopal, Mangalore, Bangalore, Chennai, Puducherry, Thanjavur, and Nasik.

Students who want to avail education under this scheme will have to furnish documents confirming the demise of their parents and a copy of aadhar card, previous education certificates along with a character certificate from the passing school, the institute said.