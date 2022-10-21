ICMR Ties Up With Pondicherry University To Offer MSc In Public Health Entomology

  • Home
The students will get a monthly stipend of Rs 20,000 from ICMR

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Oct 21, 2022 5:29 pm IST

ICMR tied up with Pondicherry University
Image credit: PRO Pondicherry University

Indian Council of Medical Research is offering a new Post-Graduate Course in Public Health Entomology (MSc PHE) under the umbrella of National Public Health Entomology [NPHE] Programme with affiliation to Pondicherry University. Pondicherry University on Friday, October 21 signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with ICMRs; under this MoU, the new MSc programme will be offered in the five institutes of ICMRs- ICMR–Regional Medical Research Centre, Dibrugarh, Assam, ICMR-Regional Medical Research Centre, Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, ICMR–National Institute of Research in Tribal Health, Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, ICMR–Rajendra Memorial Research Institute of Medical Sciences, Patna, Bihar and ICMR–Vector Control Research Centre, Puducherry (Nodal Centre). ALSO READ | Pondicherry University Application Deadline Extended For PG Degree, Diploma Programmes

The students will get a monthly stipend of Rs 20,000 from ICMR. "The MoU will also enable the institutions to work together on extramural and intramural-funded projects, collaborative guidance for Ph.D. students, hold conferences, and workshops, exchange faculty and students, share in-house facilities, offer diploma and certificate programmes in various fields and develop educational resources," the release read.

Pondicherry University VC Prof Gurmeet Singh said, "this collaboration will open up the multidimensional approach to analyse the existing situations and can help in finding solutions to complex problems in the academic and research arena. This will also help in sharing and effective utilization of resources available at various institutes."

The directors of all five ICMRs- Dr. Ashwani Kumar, Dr. Kanwar Narain, Dr. Rajnikant Srivastava, Dr. Aparup Das, Dr. Krishna Pandey participated. Dr. Mukesh Kumar, the Head of International Health &amp; HRD and Dr. Lakshminarayanan the Deputy Director General of ICMR, New Delhi participated in the event.

