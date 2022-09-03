ICMR JRF 2022: Application Correction Window Opens, Steps To Make Changes

ICMR JRF 2022 Form Correction Window Opens

ICMR JRF 2022 Application Form: Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) Chandigarh has opened the correction window for the Indian Council of Medical Research Junior Research Fellow (ICMR JRF) application form 2022 today, September 3, 2022. The candidates who have applied for the ICMR JRF entrance exam can make changes in their application form the official website- main.icmr.nic.in. Candidates can access the ICMR JRF 2022 application form by logging in through user ID and password.

The candidates can make changes in their application details till September 4, by 11:55 pm. The ICMR JRF 2022 entrance exam will be held on September 23, 2022. The exam will be organised in a single shift- from 2 pm to 4 pm. ICMR JRF examination will be held online in computer-based test (CBT) mode. The duration of the exam will be 2 hours (120 minutes).

ICMR JRF 2022 Form Correction: How To Make Changes

Visit the official website- main.icmr.nic.in On the homepage, go to the log in tab Enter user ID and password to access ICMR JRF 2022 application form Proceed to edit details in application form, submit the application form Download the confirmation page for future reference.

Direct Link: ICMR JRF 2022 Application Form

ICMR JRF 2022 Exam Pattern

The ICMR JRF 2022 question paper will include three sections- A, B and C. Section A will consist of questions from Aptitude. A total of 50 question will be asked from this section and each question will be of 1 mark. Sections B and C will be subject specific section. Section B and C would have 100 questions and the candidates will have to answer 75 questions.