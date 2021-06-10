Image credit: Shutterstock ICMR JRF 2021 exam date announced

Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has announced the schedule for ICMR Junior Research Fellowship (ICMR JRF) Test 2021. The application process for ICMR JRF is likely to begin on July 1 and conclude on July 31, 2021. ICMR will hold the examination in collaboration with the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh. The computer-based test will be held on September 12, 2021, in a single shift from 3 pm to 4:30 pm. Candidates can find the official notification at pgimer.edu.in and icmr.nic.in.

“Computer Based Test for selection of candidates for the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) for the year 2021 will be held on 12.09.2021 (Sunday) from 03:00 PM to 04:30 PM at various cities across India,” the official statement read.

ICMR JRF exam is the entry gate for admission to PhD, research programme in a medical college, hospital, university, national laboratory, or institution of higher learning and research as applicable.

The examination is held once a year in 12 exam centres across the nation. The fellowship is awarded on a merit basis as per the entrance exam held. The exam is held usually in the month of July but it was postponed this year due to COVID-19.

The official notification on online application forms will be released by June end.

“Notification for filling of online application forms will be issued in the last week of June, 2021 on the websites of ICMR, New Delhi & PGIMER, Chandigarh. Tentative dates for filling of online application form will be from 01.07.2021 to 31.07.2021,” the notice added.

The detailed information on the application process and other details will be released on official websites for both PGIMER Chandigarh and ICMR soon.

About Fellowship:

ICMR will award a total of 150 Fellowships through this exam.

Out of the total fellowships, 120 will be awarded in the field of Biomedical Sciences with emphasis on Life Sciences (like microbiology, physiology, molecular biology, genetics, human biology, biotechnology, biochemistry, bioinformatics, biophysics, immunology, pharmacology, nursing, zoology, botany, environmental sciences and veterinary Medicine (excluding Agriculture extension/ Soil Sciences, etc.) and thirty (30) fellowships for the work with emphasis on Social Sciences like psychology, sociology, home science, statistics anthropology, social work, public health/health economics (agriculture economics will not be considered).

Eligibility Criteria:

As per last year’s eligibility criteria, any candidate with an MSc or MA or an equivalent degree with minimum 55 per cent marks (for general/EWS/OBC categories only) is eligible to apply. The minimum percentage required for SC, ST, and PwBD candidates is 50 per cent.

The upper age limit is 28 years. The upper age limit will be relaxed by 5 years for SC, ST, PwBD, and female candidates and by 3 years for OBC candidates, according to the details released last year.