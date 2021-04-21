  • Home
ICMAI Releases Foundation, Inter, Final Exams Dates

The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) has released the dates for foundation, intermediate and final June exams for 2016 syllabus. The intermediate and final exams will begin on July 26. The foundation exams will begin on July 23.

Written By Bhoomika Aggarwal | Updated: Apr 21, 2021 5:40 pm IST

New Delhi:

The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) has released dates for foundation, intermediate and final June exams for 2016 syllabus. The intermediate and final exams will begin on July 26. The foundation exams will begin on July 23. The candidates can apply for the exams at icmai.in. The last date to submit the ICMAI exams application forms is May 20.

ICMAI Foundation Exams

The foundation exams will be conducted on July 23 in two different shifts-- Paper 1 and Paper 2 will be held in morning shift from 10 am to 12 noon and Paper 3 and Paper 4 will be held in evening shift from 2 pm to 4 pm. The Indian candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 1,200.

All the four papers will have 50 multiple-choice questions for 100 marks.

Paper 1-- Fundamentals of Economics and Management

Paper 2 -- Fundamentals of Accounting will also have the same exam pattern.

Paper 3 -- Fundamentals of Laws and Ethics

Paper 4-- Fundamentals of Business Mathematics and Statistics

ICMAI Intermediate Exams

Intermediate exams will be conducted in two groups. The Indian candidates will have to pay Rs 1,200 for one group and Rs 2,400 for two groups.

Group 1, Group 1 exams

There will be four papers in both Group 1 and Group 2.

DATE

GROUP 1

GROUP 2

July 26


Financial Accounting

----

July 27

----

Operations Management and Strategic Management

July 28

Laws and Ethics


July 29

----

Cost and Management Accounting and Financial Management

July 30

Direct Taxation

---

July 31

-----

Indirect Taxation

August 1

Cost Accounting

----

August 2

----------

Company Accounts and Audit


ICMAI Final Exams

Group 3 and group 4 exams will be held in the afternoon shift from 2 pm to 5 pm. The Indian candidates will have to pay Rs 2,800 for a single group and Rs 2,400 for two groups.

DATE

GROUP 3

GROUP 4

July 26


Corporate Laws and Compliance

----

July 27

----

Corporate Financial Reporting

July 28

Strategic Financial Management


July 29

----

Indirect tax laws and practice

July 30

Strategic cost management – decision making

---

July 31

-----

Cost and Management Audit

August 1

Direct Tax Laws and International Taxation

----

August 2

----------

Strategic Performance management and Business

valuation


ICMAI
