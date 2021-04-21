ICMAI Releases Foundation, Inter, Final Exams Dates
The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) has released the dates for foundation, intermediate and final June exams for 2016 syllabus. The intermediate and final exams will begin on July 26. The foundation exams will begin on July 23.
ICMAI Foundation Exams
The foundation exams will be conducted on July 23 in two different shifts-- Paper 1 and Paper 2 will be held in morning shift from 10 am to 12 noon and Paper 3 and Paper 4 will be held in evening shift from 2 pm to 4 pm. The Indian candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 1,200.
All the four papers will have 50 multiple-choice questions for 100 marks.
Paper 1-- Fundamentals of Economics and Management
Paper 2 -- Fundamentals of Accounting will also have the same exam pattern.
Paper 3 -- Fundamentals of Laws and Ethics
Paper 4-- Fundamentals of Business Mathematics and Statistics
ICMAI Intermediate Exams
Intermediate exams will be conducted in two groups. The Indian candidates will have to pay Rs 1,200 for one group and Rs 2,400 for two groups.
Group 1, Group 1 exams
There will be four papers in both Group 1 and Group 2.
DATE
GROUP 1
GROUP 2
July 26
----
July 27
----
Operations Management and Strategic Management
July 28
Laws and Ethics
July 29
----
Cost and Management Accounting and Financial Management
July 30
Direct Taxation
---
July 31
-----
Indirect Taxation
August 1
Cost Accounting
----
August 2
----------
Company Accounts and Audit
ICMAI Final Exams
Group 3 and group 4 exams will be held in the afternoon shift from 2 pm to 5 pm. The Indian candidates will have to pay Rs 2,800 for a single group and Rs 2,400 for two groups.
DATE
GROUP 3
GROUP 4
July 26
----
July 27
----
Corporate Financial Reporting
July 28
Strategic Financial Management
July 29
----
Indirect tax laws and practice
July 30
Strategic cost management – decision making
---
July 31
-----
Cost and Management Audit
August 1
Direct Tax Laws and International Taxation
----
August 2
----------
Strategic Performance management and Business
valuation